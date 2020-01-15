Who left Love Island? All the dumpings and exits from the villa

Things are hotting up in Love Island, with cracking on, coupling up and mugging off now in full swing.

Our Love Island cast will be hoping to last as long as they can in the brand new South African villa as they go on the hunt for true love, a share of £50,000 and a teeth-whitening endorsement.

But not all of our singletons will make it through the competition’s six-week stretch, with recouplings, dumpings and the dreaded arrival of Laura Whitmore always threatening to shake things up.

Who was the most recent unlucky islander to have bid their farewell? Here’s all you need to know…

Who left Love Island?

Ollie Williams is the first of our Love Island 2020 cast to depart the villa after just three days.

The 23-year-old, who found his time in the villa marred with controversy, decided to quit the villa after realising he still had feelings for his ex-girlfriend.

“I have to follow my heart in this scenario and it would be wrong for me to ignore these feelings,” he said in a statement obtained by RadioTimes.com. “At the end of the day, this is Love Island and it’s about finding love. If I carried on anything with Paige, or any other girl that might come into the villa, it wouldn’t be fair on them.”

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2