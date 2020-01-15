Meet the cast of 2020’s Silent Witness series 23

Silent Witness is back, with our core four returning to the Lyell Centre alongside a crop of new guest stars.

Here are the cast and characters for series 23, airing from January 2020…

Emilia Fox plays Dr Nikki Alexander

Who is Dr Nikki Alexander? A talented, tenacious forensic pathologist who works at the Lyell Centre. She arrived back in 2004 and has been an important part of the team ever since. In her personal life, Nikki is in a transatlantic relationship with Matt Garcia (Michael Landes) – which has come with all the challenges of long-distance love.

What else has Emilia Fox been in? Most recently, Emilia Fox has starred as Valerie Profumo (née Hobson) in BBC drama The Trial of Christine Keeler. Born to a family of successful actors, she began her screen career as Georgiana Darcy in the classic 1995 adaptation of Pride and Prejudice, and later appeared as Dorota in award-winning film The Pianist. Fox has featured in TV shows including The Casual Vacancy, James Corden comedy The Wrong Mans, The Tunnel, Sky drama Delicious, and John Simm’s ITV thriller Strangers.

Richard Lintern plays Dr Thomas Chamberlain

Who is Dr Thomas Chamberlain? Since series 17, Thomas has been Head of the Lyell Centre, the forensic science institute at the heart of Silent Witness. Aside from being a skilled forensic pathologist with an expertise in toxicology, Thomas is also level-headed and usually has good judgement about what’s best for his team.

What else has Richard Lintern been in? Like his Silent Witness co-star Emilia Fox, Richard Lintern has also helped dramatise the Profumo Affair – playing Stephen Ward in The Crown season two (the role played by James Norton in the BBC drama). He has recently narrated the TV documentary series Nazi Megastructures, and previously narrated the Bafta-winning documentary Between Life and Death. In 2013 he played Colonel Lessard in Spies of Warsaw alongside David Tennant.

David Caves plays Dr Jack Hodgson

Who is Dr Jack Hodgson? The lead forensic scientist at the Lyell Centre, who arrived during series 16. When he isn’t solving tricky murder cases, Jack trains as a cage fighter. We’ve recently met Jack’s dad, Conor Hodgson (Richard Durden), and hopefully we’ll get to see more of their relationship in series 23.

What else has David Caves been in? He was recently seen in the TV series 15 Days, and played Clint Hill in the Natalie Portman film Jackie.

Liz Carr plays Clarissa Mullery

Who is Clarissa Mullery? Clarissa is a witty and multi-talented member of the team who works in the lab. When Jack joined the Lyell Centre, he insisted that he and Clarissa were a package deal; the two of them have an excellent relationship and love to exchange jokes and insults. Clarissa is married to Max Thorndyke (Daniel Weyman), a digital forensics expert.

What else has Liz Carr been in? Liz Carr is an actress, stand up comedian, broadcaster and disability rights activist. She presented the BBC Ouch! podcast for seven years until 2013, and fronted the BBC World Service documentary When Assisted Death Is Legal. You may recently have spotted her in Les Misérables, playing Fantine’s concierge,or as Dr Marlow Rhodes in The OA.

Michael Landes plays Matt Garcia

Who is Matt Garcia? Nikki’s boyfriend. Unfortunately he lives in Washington and is extremely busy with his job in politics. We first met him in series 21 and since then we’ve seen them develop a strong, loving relationship.

What else has Michael Landes been in? The actor starred as Jimmy Olsen in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman. His other credits include Miranda, Final Destination 2, Hooten & the Lady, Love Soup, Traitors, Angel Has Fallen, and Upstairs Downstairs.

Episode 3 & 4 guest stars

Will Thorp plays Peter Forbes

Who is Peter Forbes? A bereaved father, whose son Jason disappeared on his way home from judo training. Six months later, the boy’s body has been found – and Peter demands answers.

What else has Will Thorp been in? Having spent some time playing Paul ‘Woody’ Joyner in Casualty, Will Thorp went on to play Chris Gray in Coronation Street a few years later. He played the character Toby Zed in David Tennant-era Doctor Who, and is also a prolific stage actor and narrator of audiobooks – lending his voice to a series of Doctor Who novels.

Lily Bevan plays Tina Forbes

Who is Tina Forbes? Jason’s mother. She is devastated by the loss of her son, who was a judo champion.

What else has Lily Bevan been in? The actress played Emily in Doctor Who episode The Waters of Mars.

Sophia Di Martino plays DCI Claire Ashby

Who is DCI Claire Ashby? The Senior Investigating Officer in the Jason Forbes case. Young and ambitious, Claire has quickly reached the rank of DCI.

What else has Sophia Di Martino been in? Having played Amber in Mount Crescent, Amy in Channel 4’s Flowers, Carol in Yesterday, and Lily in Into the Badlands, Sophie Di Martino will soon be appearing in the hotly-anticipated Disney+ series Loki.

Charles Babalola plays DS Mike Macneil

Who is DS Mike Macneil? Claire’s Detective Sergeant.

What else has Charles Babalola been in? Most recently, he was seen playing another Detective Sergeant – DS Andy Bevan – in the ITV crime thriller Bancroft. Other credits include Kulonga in The Legend of Tarzan, Andrew in Mary Magdalene, Tusk in Black Mirror episode Hated in the Nation, DS Jesse Rawlins in Thirteen, and Ade in Stan Lee’s Lucky Man. He also starred opposite Bryan Cranston in a stage production of Network.

Tom Goodman-Hill plays AC Tim Holloway

Who is AC Tim Holloway? The Assistant Commissioner. He knows Clarissa from a case they worked on together years ago, and now he’s come to the Lyell Centre with the Jason Forbes case instead of the local pathology lab. DCI Claire Ashby is his protégé.

What else has Tom Goodman-Hill been in? Recently he starred opposite Molly Windsor and Katherine Kelly in ITV drama Cheat, playing Adam. Tom Goodman-Hill is also known for playing Joe Hawkins in Humans, and has appeared in Everest, The Imitation Game, and Mr Selfridge.

Andre Flynn plays Malcolm Wilde

Who is Malcolm Wilde? The obvious suspect in the Jason Forbes murder. He works as a locksmith.

What else has Andre Flynn been in? After starting out with a role as Gaston in The Musketeers in 2016, the young actor has appeared in Jamestown (above), Papillon, and Blue Iguana.

Robert Pugh plays Robert Wilde

Who is Robert Wilde? Malcolm’s father.

What else has Robert Pugh been in? The Welsh actor played Craster in Game of Thrones, and in recent years has starred as Mr John Osborne in Vanity Fair, Jack Reynolds in Doctor Foster, and Lord Wynnstay in Mr Selfridge – alongside Silent Witness co-star Tom Goodman-Hill (above). This is actually Robert Pugh’s third appearance in Silent Witness: he’s also popped up as different characters in 1999 and 2008.

Phil Davis plays Mick Ramsden

Who is Mick Ramsden? You’ll have to wait and see…

What else has Phil Davis been in? As a prolific character actor, Phil Davis has appeared in Vera Drake, Bleak House, Notes on a Scandal, Hampstead, Riviera, and Being Human. He was Jud Paynter in Poldark, and played DS Ray Miles in Whitechapel. Last time he appeared in Silent Witness he was playing “Derek Pargeter” in a couple of episodes from 2008.

