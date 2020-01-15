Love Island viewers left frustrated after ITV Hub crashes again

Love Island viewers have expressed their frustration after ITV Hub suffered technical issues for the third consecutive night.

Many fans were unable to catch-up with the latest goings-on in the villa, with the service going offline for some viewers 20 minutes into Tuesday’s episode.

Similar errors have been reported during every episode of the series so far.

When contacted about the technical faults, a spokesperson for ITV told RadioTimes.com:

“Last night the ITV Hub experienced some technical difficulties on some platforms, these were resolved so that viewers could continue watching. We continue to work to ensure the seamless delivery of Love Island on Hub.”

Despite the network’s statement, Twitter was unsurprisingly full of reality TV fans expressing their annoyance at the fault.

One user wrote, “How can ITV hub crash just before Mike goes to talk to Leanne? What’s even the point of watching the rest of the episode anymore? What the hell?”

Another claimed, “ITV hub going down as soon as Love Island starts? Disappointed but not surprised!”

And another tweeted, all in caps, “LOVE ISLAND IS NOT WORKING ON ITV HUB THIS IS NOT OK, I REPEAT NOT OK.”

Amidst the furore, The ITV Hub tweeted, “We’re really sorry about the tech issues some of you are experiencing; we’re working on getting it sorted ASAP!”

With tonight’s episode set to see the departure from the show of Ollie Williams, who announced yesterday that he would be pulling out of the series, fans will be hoping that their viewing won’t be interrupted this time round…

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2.