Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Love Island viewers left frustrated after ITV Hub crashes again

Love Island viewers left frustrated after ITV Hub crashes again

It was the third night in a row that the service had experience technical issues

love island leanne

Love Island viewers have expressed their frustration after ITV Hub suffered technical issues for the third consecutive night.

Advertisement

Many fans were unable to catch-up with the latest goings-on in the villa, with the service going offline for some viewers 20 minutes into Tuesday’s episode.

Similar errors have been reported during every episode of the series so far.

When contacted about the technical faults, a spokesperson for ITV told RadioTimes.com:

“Last night the ITV Hub experienced some technical difficulties on some platforms, these were resolved so that viewers could continue watching. We continue to work to ensure the seamless delivery of Love Island on Hub.” 

Despite the network’s statement, Twitter was unsurprisingly full of reality TV fans expressing their annoyance at the fault.

One user wrote, “How can ITV hub crash just before Mike goes to talk to Leanne? What’s even the point of watching the rest of the episode anymore? What the hell?”

Another claimed, “ITV hub going down as soon as Love Island starts? Disappointed but not surprised!”

And another tweeted, all in caps, “LOVE ISLAND IS NOT WORKING ON ITV HUB THIS IS NOT OK, I REPEAT NOT OK.”

Amidst the furore, The ITV Hub tweeted, “We’re really sorry about the tech issues some of you are experiencing; we’re working on getting it sorted ASAP!”

With tonight’s episode set to see the departure from the show of Ollie Williams, who announced yesterday that he would be pulling out of the series, fans will be hoping that their viewing won’t be interrupted this time round…

Advertisement

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2.

Tags

All about Love Island

Love Island Winter 2020 line-up (ITV)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Love Island Winter 2020 line-up (ITV)

Winter Sun Meet the 2020 Love Island contestants

Ollie Williams

Meet Love Island Winter 2020 contestant Ollie Williams – the Cornish landowner who quit the villa after just three days

Love Island Leanne and Mike ©ITV

What happened on Love Island last night?

Laura Whitmore Love Island (ITV)

Love Island 2020 soundtrack – all the songs featured on the winter series