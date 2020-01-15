Ollie quits Love Island villa and there’s trouble ahead for Siannise in first look

Brace yourselves, Love Island fans – our first look at tonight’s Love Island sees Ollie depart the villa.

Advertisement

The 23-year-old will tell the cast of Love Island 2020 in tonight’s episode that he has decided to quit the show after realising he still has feelings for his ex-girlfriend.

“Lads, my head’s f*****,” he said on the bean bags. “Coming in here and getting to know Paige has made me realise something quite big. I’m being dishonest to myself, I’m being dishonest to Paige, and I’m being dishonest to you boys and everyone else.

Get all the latest Love Island news and gossip direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Love Island and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

“Anything I carry on with in here, I’m just being f****** fake.”

As Ollie bows out the show to the shock of the rest of the Islanders, Nas also finds himself facing a dilemma.

Trying to progress his relationship with Siannise, he confides in Jess that he’s struggling to get through to her.

“She’ll tell me she’s happy and she’s feeling really comfortable, and that she’s happy with where it’s going, but she doesn’t feel a spark,” he explains.

“And I’m just like – how do I take that? Do I carry on?”

Siannise, however, is finding her coupling up with Nas increasingly tiresome.“I don’t feel any romance with me and Nas at all. I’m getting irritated by him,” she said, before adding in the Beach Hut. “This whole mixed signal business really p***** me off.”

However, Siannise may find herself in luck, with Paige receiving a text which reveals two new boys are coming to the villa.

Will our new arrivals truly shake up our couples?

Advertisement

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2