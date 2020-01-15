Accessibility Links

Ollie quits Love Island villa and there’s trouble ahead for Siannise in first look

Our first look at tonight’s Love Island sees major drama ahead

Love Island Ollie (ITV)

Brace yourselves, Love Island fans – our first look at tonight’s Love Island sees Ollie depart the villa.

The 23-year-old will tell the cast of Love Island 2020 in tonight’s episode that he has decided to quit the show after realising he still has feelings for his ex-girlfriend.

“Lads, my head’s f*****,” he said on the bean bags. “Coming in here and getting to know Paige has made me realise something quite big. I’m being dishonest to myself, I’m being dishonest to Paige, and I’m being dishonest to you boys and everyone else.

“Anything I carry on with in here, I’m just being f****** fake.”

As Ollie bows out the show to the shock of the rest of the Islanders, Nas also finds himself facing a dilemma.

Love Island Siannise Nas (ITV)

Trying to progress his relationship with Siannise, he confides in Jess that he’s struggling to get through to her.

“She’ll tell me she’s happy and she’s feeling really comfortable, and that she’s happy with where it’s going, but she doesn’t feel a spark,” he explains.

“And I’m just like – how do I take that? Do I carry on?”

Siannise, however, is finding her coupling up with Nas increasingly tiresome.“I don’t feel any romance with me and Nas at all. I’m getting irritated by him,” she said, before adding in the Beach Hut. “This whole mixed signal business really p***** me off.”

However, Siannise may find herself in luck, with Paige receiving a text which reveals two new boys are coming to the villa.

Will our new arrivals truly shake up our couples?

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2

All about Love Island

Love Island Ollie (ITV)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

