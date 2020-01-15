Accessibility Links

  4. How will Ollie’s exit change the next recoupling on Love Island?

How will Ollie’s exit change the next recoupling on Love Island?

Despite Ollie’s shock departure, a recoupling is looming on the horizon…

Love Island's Paige and Ollie

It’s been a very eventful Love Island so far – and we’re only about three days in.

As well as our bombshell twins Jess and Eve shaking things up and ruffling a few feathers in the villa, we’ve already had one shock exit.

Ollie Williams decided to depart the South African villa after less than a week, after realising he was still in love with his ex-girlfriend.

While Ollie’s exit leaves his partner Paige now single, there will still be a recoupling in the villa at some point this week.

So what does that mean for our cast of Love Island 2020? RadioTimes.com looked for answers.

What does Ollie’s exit mean for the next Love Island recoupling?

Paige Love Island ©ITV

After Jess and Eve decided to couple up with Mike and Callum on day two, their decision left Leanne and Shaughna both single and at risk ahead of the recoupling.

However, Ollie’s departure now leaves Paige in danger of being dumped from the island.

An ITV spokesperson confirmed to The Sun that Ollie will not be replaced in the villa.

However, Love Island is no stranger to throwing in bombshells, with Aaron Borland having been rumoured to be entering the villa as a new boy.

It has been reported two new faces will also be entering the villa in a bid to shake things up.

“Two new boys will enter the villa tonight and have the chance to take a girl of their choice on a date,” a source told MailOnline.

“So far the Islanders have been met with the arrival of twins Eve and Jess, but it will be the girls that are treated to some fresh talent in scenes that will be filmed later today.

“It is likely that Love Island bosses will tease the entrance of the boys at the end of Wednesday’s show and viewers will meet the newbies properly on Thursday.”

If we look back to last year’s Love Island, Anna was left vulnerable in the villa after her partner Sherif was removed.

However, both Anna and Maura were saved from being dumped after the recoupling as new boys Tom and Jordan entered the villa to take them out on dates.

RadioTimes.com has contacted ITV for comment.

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2

Love Island Paige gold dress
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

