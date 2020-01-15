Love Island 2020 soundtrack – all the songs featured on the winter series
The reality series may be making its winter debut but Love Island still features classic summer chart hits
The first episode of Love Island’s 2020 winter edition has brought summer to our screens with a fresh batch of single Islanders and a new South African villa. It’s starting to feel like July again, mainly due to the series’ soundtrack of infectious chart toppers.
For those of you who couldn’t stop dancing in your armchairs during last night’s episode, here’s a list of the songs and artists that you could hear yesterday.
What is the Love Island theme song?
Called simply ‘Love Island theme’, the electronic dance track is performed by A-MNEMONIC, Andrei Basirov and Toby Jarvis.
What music appeared on Love Island last night?
Day 3
- Witness (1 Hope) – Roots Manuva
- Here (Logic Remix) – Alessia Cara
The Date
- Love Again – RuthAnne
- All Fired Up – Matt Corby
- Finally Feel Good – James Arthur
The Evening
- Don’t Leave Me Lonely – Mark Ronson feat Yebba
- If You Ever – Nao feat 6LACK
- Who’s Got Your Love (Mile Williams Remix) – Cheat Codes & Daniel Blume
- Velcro – Jerry Williams
Day 2
- When Love Takes Over – David Guetta feat. Kelly Rowland
- Slide Away – Miley Cyrus
- Found Me – The Him feat Maria Hazell
- Peachy Keen – L Devine
The Challenge
- Gravity – DJ Fresh feat Ella Eyre
- Redemption – Sigma & Diztortion feat. Jacob Banks
- Deep End (Eden Prince Remix) – KREAM feat JHart
- Rio – Netsky, Digital Farm Animals
- Wear My Kiss – Sugababes
- WTF – Hugel feat. Amber Van Day
- This Kiss – Carly Rae Jepsen
- So Freakin’ Tight – Tough Love
- Break the Rules – Charli XCX
- Blah Blah Blah (Alyx Ander Remix) Armin Van Buuren
The Recoupling
- Heat – Captain Cuts & Parson James
- Until We Go Down – Ruelle
- Here We Stand – Hidden Citizens feat. Svrcina
- Turns You Into Stone – Fleurie
- Not Over Yet (It’s Only Begun) – The Phantoms
Day 1
- I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For (Original Mix) – Luke Chable
- Good Life – Inner City
- We Got Love – Sigala feat Ella Henderson
- Mind Blown – Syn Cole
- Learning How to Love – KALM, River
- In the Morning – Jaded
- Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa
- Size – Fleur East
- Big Love (David Penn Extended Remix) – Pete Heller’s Big Love
- This is Real – Jax Jones feat Ella Henderson
- Supermassive Black Hole – Muse
- Offline – Friendly Fires
- Do It For Love – Mr. Belt & Wezol feat. Sander Nijbroek
- The Castle – Mario S
- Could Be You – Michael Calfran feat Danny Dearden
- Flowers – Nathan Dawe feat Jaykae
- Nobody – Martin Jensen & James Arthur
- Higher (Call My Name) – Swales feat. RuthAnne
- Something About You – Elderbrook & Rudimental
- Baiana – Bakermat
- Love Me Back – RITUAL and Tove Styrke
- Drop It – Tujamo & Lukas Vane
- Bad Together – Atlas Knox
- Holy Water – Galantis
- Go Slow – Gorgon City @ Kaskade & ROMEO
- What I Love – Punctual
Where can I get the Love Island soundtrack?
Love Island’s official playlist of songs featured in this series is available on Spotify. In 2018, the soundtrack for the series was followed by 48,258 Spotify users.
Which artists were featured on the last series of Love Island?
The 2019 series of Love Island featured a number of popular songs including Power by Little Mix, the Jonas Brothers’ single Sucker and Lizzo’s smash hit Juice.
Unknown artists have gained popularity in the past after their songs were played during previous Love Island episodes. ‘Lost Without You’ by Freya Ridings shot up the charts after being featured in the 2018 series of the show.
Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2.