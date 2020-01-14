The One Show is broadcast every weeknight evening from London and is presented tonight by Alex Jones and Matt Baker.

Advertisement

The programme airs live tonight between 7pm and 7:30pm on BBC One and features a mix of chat, live musical performances and pre-recorded films on topical subjects. It is available to stream on BBC iPlayer for those who prefer to watch online, and remains on iPlayer for catch-up for 30 days after the initial broadcast.

Who’s on The One Show tonight?

Tonight, the show welcomes actors George MacKay (Pride, Sunshine On Leith) and Dean-Charles Chapman (Game of Thrones, The King), who star in the Oscar nominated film 1917. Directed by Sam Mendes, the war flick scored an impressive ten nominations at this year’s Academy Awards. Though neither MacKay nor Chapman got nominated for their performances, they have definitely caught the eye of critics. It helps that the pair have proven to be quite the charming duo in interviews.

As well as the 1917 co-stars, The One Show will feature a rather worrying report from Matt Allright on the half a million Whirlpool washing machines at risk of catching fire.