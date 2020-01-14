What’s new on Netflix? Best movies and TV shows released daily

From the biggest Netflix Original films to the best TV shows available in the streaming universe, check out how to get the most from your subscription with all the best new releases to watch on Netflix.

Advertisement

With a new show or film to stream added to the list every day, you’ll never be stuck for what to watch on Netflix again…

Tuesday 14th January: Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts

A girl is desperate to get home after finding herself in a strange world filled with mutant creatures in this children’s animated series from DreamWorks. Watch on Netflix

Monday 13th January: The Healing Powers of Dude

Family comedy show about an 11-year-old boy who relies on his trusty mutt to help deal with social anxiety. Watch on Netflix

Sunday 12th January: Medical Police

Comedy series about two American doctors who find themselves recruited as government agents after discovering a deadly virus in Brazil. Watch on Netflix

Saturday 11th January: Wonder Woman

Gal Gadot stars as DC’s Wonder Woman, an Amazonian warrior who battles her way through World War One in this critically-acclaimed superhero movie from 2017. And with the sequel just a few months away, this is the perfect time to catch up – or refresh your memory if you’ve seen it already. Watch on Netflix

Friday 10th January: AJ and the Queen

Advertisement

New road comedy series starring RuPaul as sassy drag queen Ruby Red, who travels across the US to recoup her stolen life savings with a ten-year-old stowaway… Watch on Netflix