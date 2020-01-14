Love Island’s Ollie Williams caught out as Paige Turley questions his loyalty

Love Island can be a very fickle place and while feelings switch at the drop of a hat, it seems some words can last a little longer.

Ollie Williams learns that the hard way this evening as a first look preview of tonight’s instalment shows his first words in the South African villa coming back to haunt him.

Cast your minds back two days and Ollie – who coupled up with Paige Turley – wasn’t getting an awful amount of love from her.

He set his eyes on Siannise Fudge and set about getting to know all about her.

Eagle-eyed viewers will remember he told the Bristolian beauty he was interested in her and Paige.

However, in this evening’s Love Island, word gets back to Paige that Ollie had wandering eyes.

Paige can’t keep her feelings to herself and calls Ollie for a chat, which doesn’t go to plan. She starts to raise her voice as her aristocratic-interest tells her he never said he was interested in Siannise…

But when Paige calls her gal-pal over for a chat – will she prove him wrong?

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2