Who are the Love Island 2020 couples? Full list of first pairings

It's a long, hot winter...

Winter Love Island is underway and as fans of the ITV2 series know all too well, you have to be in a couple to stay on the show.

With the potential for multiple couplings, dumpings, dramatic fall-outs and steamy romance, it’s hard to keep up with who’s with who.

We have collated a handy guide to help you keep on track with all the Love Island 2020 couples in the South African villa.

Who are the Love Island 2020 couples?

Sophie Piper and Connor Durman

Love Island Connor and Sophie ©ITV
Love Island’s Sophie and Connor

Sophie and Connor – Key Facts

Ages: 21 and 25

Coupled up since: Day one

Sophie stepped straight forward for Connor when she saw her man enter the Love Island villa. From day one they seemed to get on extremely well and came tantalisingly close to sharing their first kiss in the very first show. But with plenty of temptation, will they manage to stay together?

Jess Gale and Mike Boateng

Love Island's Jess and Mike
Love Island’s Jess and Mike

Jess and Mike – Key Facts

Ages: 20 and 24

Coupled up since: Day two

In a shock twist, Jess Gale decided to steal Mike Boateng away from Leanne Amaning. She was smitten with his charm and humour and said she wanted to get to know him a little bit more.

Paige Turley and Ollie Williams

Love Island's Paige and Ollie
Love Island’s Paige and Ollie

Paige and Ollie – Key Facts

Ages: 22 and 23

Coupled up since: Day one

When no-one stepped forward for Ollie, the decision was left in his hands and he opted for Scottish beauty, Paige. The pair have undoubtedly had some teething issues with their romance, but both seemed open to giving it a go. With Ollie’s head starting to turn to other Islanders, will they go their separate ways soon?

Siannise Fudge and Nas Majeed

Love Island's Siannise and Nas
Love Island’s Siannise and Nas

Siannise and Nas – Key Facts

Ages: 25 and 23

Coupled up since: Day one

Like Ollie, no-one stepped forward for Nas either, but that didn’t stop the builder from choosing Siannise to couple up with. The pair have a shared love of Disney, but will it be enough to keep them together on Love Island?

Eve Gale and Callum Jones

Love Island's Eve and Callum
Love Island’s Eve and Callum

Eve and Callum – Key Facts

Ages: 20 and 23

Coupled up since: Day two

Eve Gale barely even considered anyone else and had her eyes firmly set on Callum Jones – much to the annoyance of Shaughna Phillips. Eve made her mark on the villa by stealing away Callum in a shock twist on just day two.

Who’s single?

Leanne Amaning

Love Island's Leanne Amaning
Love Island’s Leanne Amaning

Leanne Amaning – Key Facts

Age: 22

Entered Love Island: Day one

Single since: Day two

Loveable Leanne was originally coupled up with Mike and the pair seemed to be getting on well, with the customer service advisor promising her beau a kiss on day two. That seemed to go wrong as she had her man stolen by bombshell Jess Gale – but can she win Mike back?

Shaughna Phillips

love island shaughna

Shaughna Phillips – Key Facts

Age: 25

Entered the villa: Day one

Been single since: Day two

Shaughna wasn’t happy to have her man stolen away from her as she only had eyes for Callum Jones. Eve Gale wanted him all to herself and in a shock twist, she took what she desired, leaving Shaughna single and vulnerable.

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2

