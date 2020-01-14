Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. How to download Love Island: The Morning After podcast – hosts and what you need to know

How to download Love Island: The Morning After podcast – hosts and what you need to know

Kem Cetinay and Arielle Free's daily podcast has returned to keep you updated on the islanders' antics around the clock

This image is strictly embargoed until 21.00 Friday 10th January 2020 From ITV Studios Love Island: SR6 on ITV2 Pictured: Laura Whitmore. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

The winter edition of Love Island is now in full swing, giving us our dose of dating drama six nights a week. However, for those of you that need your daytime fix of reality show, the Love Island podcast has returned to give you just that.

Advertisement

Love Island: The Morning After, presented by DJ Arielle Free and previous Love Island winner Kem Cetinay, is free and available every morning from Monday to Saturday.

Cetinay and Free invite a celebrity guest on every morning to gossip about the latest Love Island episode, reveal show exclusives and chat to the cast who have been dumped from the villa.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Who are the hosts of the Love Island podcast?

Kem Cetinay and Arielle Free host Love Island: The Morning After from Monday until Saturday.

Kem Cetinay won the 2017 series of Love Island alongside Amber Davies, and has since developed a career in presenting. He occasionally appears on This Morning as a showbiz presenter and co-hosts ITV2 game show You vs. Chris & Kem with fellow islander Chris Hughes.

Arielle Free hosts Radio 1’s Weekend Early Breakfast show and presented CITV’s Saturday morning show Scrambled from 2015 until 2019. She also hosts the ‘Worst Dates’ podcast on BBC Sounds alongside presenter Luke Franks.

Both Cetinay and Free have hosted the podcast since its debut in May 2018.

Kem Cetinay is one of the Love Island podcast hosts
Kem Cetinay is one of the Love Island podcast hosts

How do I download the Love Island podcast?

Love Island: The Morning After is free to download from Spotify, Acast, Apple Podcasts, Player FM, and wherever you get your podcasts.

How long is the Love Island podcast?

The podcast episodes range between 20 to 30 minutes in length.

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 04: Arielle Free attends the re-launch of Gaucho Charlotte Street, celebrating the 25th anniversary of the iconic Argentine steak restaurant, on December 04, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
Arielle Free hosts the Love Island podcast

Which guests are on the Love Island podcast?

The podcast features a range of celebrity guests, from comedians and celebrity fans, to previous contestants and newly dumped islanders.

Previous guests have included Joel Dommett, Charlotte Crosby , Clare Amfo and previous islanders such as Dr Alex George, Montana Brown and Olivia Attwood.

Advertisement

The first two episodes of the podcast for this series have featured new host Laura Whitmore and host of The Receipts Podcast, Tolly T as guests.

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2

Tags

All about Love Island

This image is strictly embargoed until 21.00 Friday 10th January 2020 From ITV Studios Love Island: SR6 on ITV2 Pictured: Laura Whitmore. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

From ITV Studios Love Island: SR6: Ep2 on ITV2 Pictured: The twins make their choice. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

Who are the Love Island 2020 couples? Full list of first pairings

Love Island Eve and Jess ©ITV

What happened on Love Island last night?

Laura Whitmore Love Island (ITV)

Love Island 2020 soundtrack – all the songs featured on the winter series

Love Island Laura Whitmore (ITV)

When is Love Island: Aftersun on TV and how can I get tickets?