Meet Love Island 2020 contestant Leanne Amaning – the “unpredictable” Islander who competed in Miss Ghana UK

It’s finally here! Love Island is back with its brand new winter offering, seeing contestants jetting out to the new villa in South Africa to find their perfect partner.

Advertisement

The fiery Leanne Amaning, a 22-year-old customer service advisor from London, is among the many hopeful Love Island 2020 contestants looking to find love this year.

In 2016, she competed for the title of Miss Ghana UK as she has heritage with the country’s Ashanti tribe.

Here’s all your essential info in Leanne.

Leanne Amaning – Key Facts Age: 22 Job: Customer service advisor Instagram: @leanneamaning Coupled up with: Mike In three words: “Unpredictable, fun and charismatic”

What is Leanne looking for in a partner?

“Someone who is rugged and manly, not anyone with a pretty face. I also want someone loyal and trustworthy. The list does go on…”

This description lines up neatly with her celebrity crush: Gerard Butler.

What is a turn off for Leanne?

“Someone sensitive, boring or rude. I’m good with banter but if someone is too rude, I don’t like it.”

What is Leanne’s worst habit?

“I tell a few white lies. Sometimes I can be lazy, which is quite a bad habit too.”

Leanne told RadioTimes.com that she can be a “nightmare” if she doesn’t get just what she wants – so expect so flare-ups in the villa.

Advertisement

Love Island begins on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday 12th January and continues weeknights and Sundays.