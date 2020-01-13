Westworld series 3 release date announced by HBO

The wait for new episodes of Westworld is almost over – with HBO announcing that the third series of the hit sci-fi drama will launch stateside on 15th March 2020.

Advertisement

This means that UK audiences are likely to be able to watch the first episode on 16th March, given that Sky Atlantic tends to air the episodes the day after US release.

The new series will see the return of Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Ed Harris, Tessa Thompson and Jeffrey Wright as well as a host of new A-list additions.

Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul leads the pack of those joining the show. Vincent Cassel (Jason Bourne), Lena Waithe (Master of None), Scott Mescudi (also known as Kid Cudi), former American football player Marshawn Lynch, John Gallagher, Jr. (The Newsroom), Michael Ealy (2 Fast 2 Furious) and Tommy Flanagan (Sons of Anarchy) will also feature.

Get all the latest sci-fi/ fantasy news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for sci-fi/ fantasy and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Meanwhile, actress Katja Herbers has said she is unable to confirm whether she will return for the third series, after her character Emily died at the end of the second run.

A post-credit scene right at the end of the series saw Herbers return as another character – identical in appearance to Emily – named Grace.

Speaking to The Wrap, Herbers said, “I wish I could see an agent, ’cause I have no idea what I’m allowed to say.

“I think anything is really possible, because my character was copied, right?”

“I was wearing that hat. So, there’s infinite copies of me that could be brought back at any time.”

Advertisement

The announced air date is almost two years after the award-winning series, which is based on Michael Crichton’s 1973 film of the same name, began its second series.