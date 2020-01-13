Meet Love Island Winter 2020 contestant Callum Jones – the cheeky chap whose ideal woman in Megan Fox

Get ready to bid farewell to your social life – Love Island is back on our screens for its very first winter edition.

A new cohort of singletons have jetted off to the brand new South African villa in order to find love, money and a few teeth whitening endorsements.

One of the Love Island 2020 contestants set to jet to South Africa is Callum Jones, who hails from Manchester.

Here’s everything you need to know about Callum.

Key Facts Age: 23 Job: Scaffolder In three words: Energetic, caring and up for a laugh Instagram: @_callum_jones Coupled up with: Shaughna

How would Callum describe his ideal woman?

Callum says that he always fancies women with “dark hair, tanned skin, red lipstick and white nail polish” and singles out Megan Fox as his celebrity crush.

On the other hand, he isn’t interested in girls who are not independent and who would rely on him to do things for them all the time.

What does Callum think makes him the ideal contestant?

Callum says that he’s a cheeky chap, he has builder’s banter but is also down to earth – which he reckons provides a good balance.

He also says he would rate himself as a 9 on a scale of 1-10 when it comes to his looks, adding that his best feature is his smile – “I’ve got dimples” he says.

Who has Callum told about Love Island?

Quite surprisingly, none of his mates know he will be entering the villa.

Callum told us and other press: “I applied in the summer and [my friends] were like, how did you get on? So, I said I was just going to have to apply in the winter and that’s probably as far as I’ve got to telling them. They’re always asking questions like, you going on it, you going on it? And I’m like, I don’t know.”

But did any of them work out he would be on Love Island considering he’s quit his job?

Callum explained: “They will have yesterday as I was meant to turn in yesterday. I’ve only told one person, my supervisor, that I was leaving. I just told him. Everyone else was expecting me in.”

What does Callum think of the bro code?

Callum says, “I always think it’s best to go to a guy and speak to them first to clear up anything you need to. I wouldn’t go behind a lad’s back.”

Love Island begins on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday 12th January and continues weeknights and Sundays.