Who are the Love Island 2020 couples? Full list of first pairings
It's a long, hot winter...
Winter Love Island is underway and as fans of the ITV2 series know all too well, you have to be in a couple to stay on the show.
With the potential for multiple couplings, dumpings, dramatic fall-outs and steamy romance, it’s hard to keep up with who’s with who.
We have collated a handy guide to help you keep on track with all the Love Island 2020 couples in the South African villa.
Who are the Love Island 2020 couples?
Sophie Piper and Connor Durman
Sophie and Connor – Key Facts
Ages: 21 and 25
Coupled up since: Day one
Sophie stepped straight forward for Connor when she saw her man enter the Love Island villa. From day one they seemed to get on extremely well and came tantalisingly close to sharing their first kiss in the very first show. But with plenty of temptation, will they manage to stay together?
Leanne Amaning and Mike Boateng
Leanne and Mike – Key Facts
Ages: 22 and 24
Coupled up since: Day one
Shy Leanne didn’t step forward for any male Islanders who walked in, until the very end when she saw Mike. She’s been playing coy since the off and told Mike she can be a tough nut to crack – but will the policeman persist?
Paige Turley and Ollie Williams
Paige and Ollie – Key Facts
Ages: 22 and 23
Coupled up since: Day one
When no-one stepped forward for Ollie, the decision was left in his hands and he opted for Scottish beauty, Paige. The pair have undoubtedly had some teething issues with their romance, but both seemed open to giving it a go. With Ollie’s head starting to turn to other Islanders, will they go their separate ways soon?
Siannise Fudge and Nas Majeed
Siannise and Nas – Key Facts
Ages: 25 and 23
Coupled up since: Day one
Like Ollie, no-one stepped forward for Nas either, but that didn’t stop the builder from choosing Siannise to couple up with. The pair have a shared love of Disney, but will it be enough to keep them together on Love Island?
Shaughna Phillips and Callum Jones
Shaughna and Callum – Key Facts
Ages: 25 and 23
Coupled up since: Day one
Shaughna fell hook, line and sinker for scaffolder Callum when the pair locked eyes for the first time. The democratic services officer admitted her head was “gone” but does Callum feel as strong as she does?
Who’s single?
Eve and Jess Gale
Eve and Jess – Key Facts
Ages: 20
Entered Love Island: Day one
Fiery twins Eve and Jess set pulses racing when they entered the Love Island villa on the first night. Having entered single, they will have the chance to couple up with an existing male Islander, leaving two girls vulnerable in a double-trouble twist.