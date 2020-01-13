Where to buy the bikinis and outfits from Love Island 2020

We don’t need to wait until the summer for our Love Island fix anymore as the new winter version of the show has finally hit the screens. Set in South Africa, the series sees a whole new cast of singletons entering the villa and preparing to couple up.

Also new to the series is host Laura Whitmore, who steps into Caroline Flack’s shoes to lead the glamorous islanders through the texts, turned heads and tears which almost certainly lie ahead.

While it might be a cold and dark in the UK, the sun is shining in the Love Island villa – meaning swimwear, sarongs and sparkles are out in full force. If you’re feeling inspired by the islanders’ glam get-ups, you can buy the exact outfits as worn by the ladies in the opening episode now.

Paige’s gold dress

Islander Paige Turley added a touch of sparkle to the first evening in the villa with this balloon sleeve gold dress. The dress has a plunge neckline, ruched-front skirt and ties around the waist – microphone not required.

Buy at I Saw it First £22.50

Leanne’s blue Bardot dress

Once the night drew in, the islanders changed into glam evening wear with Leanne Amaning opting for a cobalt blue puff-sleeve dress. Although Leanne wore it with the sleeves up, this Bardot dress can also be worn off the shoulder to switch things up.

Buy at I Saw it First £20

Leanne’s diamonte t-shirt dress

Londoner Leanne looked extra glam in this black mesh diamante dress. She wore it over her orange bikini at the start of the very first episode when she was the third contestant to be introduced to viewers.

Buy at I Saw it First £42.50

Shaughna’s pink sarong

Shaughna Phillips arrived at the villa in a bright bikini and this neon pink sarong. The exact side-tie piece is available to buy now online or it can be purchased in white, neon orange, black and neon lime if another colour takes your fancy

Buy at I Saw it First £12.50

Shaungha’s perspex heels

To polish off the poolside look, Shaughna wore these perspex and nude high heels. The almost clear straps and heel offer an almost invisible height boost.

Buy at I Saw it First £32.50

Siânnise’s one-piece swimsuit

25-year-old Bristolian Siânnise Fudge wore this white and gold patterned one-piece with a tie-waist and knotted shoulder details. It’s also available in two other designs: orange paisley and white leopard if you want to put your own stamp on the look.

Buy at I Saw it First £20

Other clothing worn by Sophie Piper and twins Eve and Jess Gale are due to be released soon so keep an eye out for the latest Love Island bikinis and clothing.

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2.