Trixie and Val take to the catwalk in exclusive Call the Midwife images

The sixties are in full swing for Call the Midwife – and now our favourite ladies are taking to the catwalk for a fashion show, as revealed in these sneak-peek images exclusive to RadioTimes.com.

But of course, it’s all for a good cause! The Nonnatus House incubator fund has stalled, and so Shelagh Turner (Laura Main) comes up with a plan to raise money: she’ll enlist Trixie (Helen George) and Valerie (Jennifer Kirby) to model in a charity fashion show for the community.

The theme is “make do and mend” and so the girls get to work redesigning old clothes and creating fashionable new outfits, helped by sewing genius Violet Buckle (Annabelle Apsion) and an enthusiastic Sister Frances (Ella Bruccoleri).

Sister Frances, of course, won’t be taking part – though we’d love to see her in a vibrantly-patterned nun’s habit one day.

While Nurse Val (Jennifer Kirby) initially seems skeptical about what she’ll have to wear…

It looks like she has fun after all, even if she appears a bit bashful as the centre of attention:

That’s not a problem for Nurse Trixie Franklin (Helen George), who was always going to heed the call of sixties fashion – walking the runway in this unusual outfit:

Shelagh (Laura Main) also gets involved, following her kids Angela (Alice Brown) and May (April Rae Hoang) down the catwalk in a fetching pink outfit…

And the two sisters are a big hit with another two Sisters – as Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter) and Sister Monica Joan (Judy Parfitt) applaud from the audience. It looks set to be quite a show!

This episode of Call the Midwife will air on Sunday 19th January at 8pm on BBC One