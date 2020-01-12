Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Why isn’t Dancing on Ice pro skater Vanessa Bauer on tonight’s show – and will she be back?

Why isn’t Dancing on Ice pro skater Vanessa Bauer on tonight’s show – and will she be back?

Vanessa is partnered with Diversity's Perri Kiely, who will have to "fly solo" in the group routine

Dancing on Ice - Perri Kiely and Vanessa Bauer

Pro skater Vanessa Bauer has been forced to sit out week two of Dancing on Ice after an accident during training earlier this week.

Advertisement

Thankfully, she and celeb partner Perri Kiely have already performed their routine as part of the first batch of couples in week one, topping the leaderboard with a score of 27.5. But Vanessa had been set to take part in the group numbers on Sunday evening and is now confined to the sofa while she recovers.

Speaking on the show, Perri told hosts Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby: “She had, like, concussion and she really did hurt herself, so I’m flying solo today.”

Vanessa managed to trip and skid face-first into the barrier of the ice-rink – a moment which was captured on camera.

This led to severe bruising and concussion.

“As funny as I thought my fall was, head injuries are no joke and the consequences can be very serious,” she wrote on Instagram. “The medics have advised me to take the week off performing, so I’m gutted that I can’t perform in the group numbers this weekend. I feel fine but @itv is super cautious and really takes care of us skaters which is why I went through SO many tests.

“Although I feel ok I am not allowed to skate this weekend. For the sake of my health I have to rest my brain.⁣”

But she’s set to return soon, commenting: “@realperrikiely and I will be back for the next week with an amazing number for you to see!”

And as she settled in to watch the show on TV, she wrote: “Feels wrong to watch from here but I’m so excited to watch my Dancing on Ice family…”

Advertisement

Dancing on Ice continues on Sundays on ITV

Tags

All about Dancing on Ice

Dancing on Ice - Perri Kiely and Vanessa Bauer
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Dancing on ice

How to vote on Dancing on Ice 2020

Dancing on Ice 2020 Holly and Phil (ITV)

Dancing on Ice leaderboard 2020

This image is strictly embargoed until 00.01 Friday 27th December 2019 From ITV Studios Dancing On Ice: SR12 on ITV Pictured: Perri Kiely. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

Meet Perri Kiely – the Diversity dancer putting his skates on for Dancing on Ice 2020

This image is strictly embargoed until 00.01 Friday 27th December 2019 From ITV Studios Dancing On Ice: SR12 on ITV Pictured: Trisha Goddard. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

Dancing on Ice 2020: Trisha Goddard is first celebrity confirmed for the skate-off