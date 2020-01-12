Who is Lisa George? The Corrie star joining the cast of Dancing On Ice 2020

And the next Corrie star attempting to become champ of Dancing On Ice is…Lisa George!

Advertisement

Best known for playing Beth Tinker on the ITV soap, the actress is trying to glide her way to this year’s title under the watchful eye of judges Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean and newcomer John Barrowman.

But how much figure skating experience does she have? Here’s everything you need to know about the latest Coronation Street star to brave the ice…

Dancing On Ice 2020: Lisa George, Key Facts

Age: 49

Known for: Playing the role of Beth Tinker on Coronation Street

Twitter: @LisaGeorgeActor

Instagram: @LisaGeorgeActor

Professional dance partner: Tom Naylor

Who is Lisa George?

Lisa George is originally from Grimsby, North Lincolnshire, and before joining the cast of Coronation Street she performed an hour-long musical show for nursing homes across the country.

Her first appearance as Beth Tinker was in August 2011 for two episodes only, but she returned to become a series regular towards the end of that year as her character bagged a job at the local knicker factory, Underworld.

Since then, her character has become a fan favourite, earning a nomination for Best Newcomer in 2012 and marrying Kirk Sutherland (portrayed by Andy Whyment).

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What has Lisa George said about Dancing On Ice 2020?

The actress is understandably nervous about taking part on the show, recounting an accident from her childhood on ITV morning show Lorraine: “I did it [ice skating] for a couple of years until I was about nine. I was in a competition and I stuck my blades in the ice, the ice shot up like a shard and cut my chin open so that was the end of my skating career.

“I’m 49 this year so I haven’t been on the ice for 40 years. I was scared, the ice was really glossy and I thought ‘oh that’s when I fell’, so I had a flashback.”

She has also given her Instagram followers a sneak peak at her progress so far:

Advertisement

Dancing On Ice returns in 2020 on ITV