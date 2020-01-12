Dancing on Ice 2020 line up – meet the skating celebrities

Dancing on Ice is back on ITV and the skating celebrities have been training hard for the gruelling challenge.

The 11th series of the ITV deep-freeze dance show was absolute ratings gold for the channel, mainly thanks to the inclusion of reality TV legend Gemma Collins, her ongoing feud with judge Jason Gardiner, and Wes Nelson’s split with Love Island co-star Megan Barton Hanson during filming.

So who will be keeping us hooked for series 12? Here are the confirmed names for 2020…

We're really sad to confirm that @michaelbarrymore has had to withdraw from #DancingOnIce due to injury. Please join us in wishing him all the best for a speedy recovery. Presenter @iamradzi and Pro skater Jessica Hatfield will be joining the show – welcome on board! pic.twitter.com/CF2sLQK6Si — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) December 18, 2019

Radzi Chinyanganya – Key Facts Age: 32 Professional partner: Jessica Hatfield Known for: Presenting Blue Peter, Cannonball and Match of the Day Kickabout

Radzi wasn’t initially supposed to take part in Dancing On Ice 2020, but the Blue Peter presenter was called in last minute to replace Michael Barrymore following his injury. He’s certainly used to his sports, but will he find he struggles on ice?

Caprice Bourret – Key Facts Age: 48 Professional partner: Hamish Gaman Known for: Modelling and launching a fashion brand

Caprice has had a lengthy career in front of the camera, but how will she cope on the ice? She has been keeping her fans up to date on Instagram with how her training has been going and hopefully the bruises and injuries she’s had already won’t have an impact on her performance.

Trisha Goddard – Key Facts Age: 61 Professional partner: Łukasz Różycki Known for: Talk show host

Beloved Trisha is always up for a challenge and weight trains every day. She seemingly takes on a new challenge every decade and now in her sixties, the talk show host decided to take on the Dancing On Ice challenge.

Ben Hanlin – Key Facts Age: 33 Professional partner: Carlotta Edwards Known for: Magician and TV presenter

Although Ben has admitted he can’t really skate, it seems he could work his magic on the ice. The presenter and street performer will certainly have some tricks up his sleeve when it comes to huge numbers on a Sunday night.

Perri Kiely – Key Facts Age: 23 Professional partner: Vanessa Bauer Known for: Dancing in Diversity

Perri is no stranger to dancing, but he isn’t too sure about the ice. The Diversity superstar will definitely have the rhythm, but he will have to work hard to impress the judges, including his former dance mate, Ashley Banjo.

Lisa George – Key Facts Age: 49 Professional partner: Tom Naylor Known for: Playing Beth Tinker on Coronation Street

The Grimsby-born actress has never been on the ice for about 40 years but she is game for the Dancing On Ice challenge. Lisa, who is best known for her role on Coronation Street, wanted to challenge herself before she turned 50.

Ian “H” Watkins – Key Facts Age: 43 Professional partner: Matt Evers Known for: Being a part of pop group Steps

He will surely have no problem remembering his steps and this year, Ian will be making history, becoming the first celebrity to dance in a same-sex couple – much to the delight of Dancing On Ice fans across the country.

Lucrezia Millarini – Key Facts Age: 43 Professional partner: Brendyn Hatfield Known for: Hosting ITV News

Newsreader Lucrezia Millarini is downing her papers and donning her skates as she heads to the ice for 2020. But will she make headlines as she soars to the top of the leaderboard?

Maura Higgins – Key Facts Age: 28 Professional partner: Alexander Demetriou Known for: Love Island 2019

Maura won over the nation with her blunt humour on Love Island 2019 — and has since gone on to present an agony aunt segment on This Morning. She’s now taking on the Dancing On Ice challenge and is hoping her competitiveness will take her to victory.

Kevin Kilbane – Key Facts Age: 42 Professional partner: Brianne Delcourt Known for: Being a famous footballer

Sportsman Kevin Kilbane is swapping his football boots for ice skates and although being a novice, is hoping his sporting past will help him skate his way to the crown.

Libby Clegg – Key Facts Age: 29 Professional partner: Mark Hanretty Known for: Paralympian athlete

Paralympic gold medallist Libby will make history on Dancing On Ice 2020 as she is the first ever blind contestant. She said she has already achieved her ultimate goal of winning gold in Rio so wanted to challenge herself with skating.

Joe Swash – Key Facts Age: 37 Professional partner: Alexandra Schauman Known for: Acting and presenting

Cheeky chap Joe will be surely melting hearts – but not the ice – when he performs on Dancing On Ice. Having previously won I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! he certainly has the public’s backing – but will it serve him well this time around?

Welcome to the Class of 2020, @mrbarrymore ✨ We can't wait to see you on the ice! #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/YZdu3Euw2o — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) September 24, 2019

The ’90s TV presenter returned to reality TV, 14 years after finishing second on Celebrity Big Brother.

However, his time on the show was. Although Barrymore appeared in the Christmas special, he broke his wrist after the show recorded. This forced Barrymore to pull out of the competition. He was replaced by former Blue Peter presenter Radzi Chinyanganya.

Dancing on Ice continues Sunday 12th January at 6pm on ITV