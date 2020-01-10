When is Sky drama Cobra on TV?

A new drama series will explore how the British government responds to a national crisis of huge scale and threat.

Robert Carlyle will take the lead role as a besieged Prime Minister who calls together the COBRA committee in the hopes of resolving the crisis.

Here’s everything you need to know about Cobra…

When is Cobra on Sky One and NOW TV?

The drama will begin airing on Sky One on Friday 17th January 2020, with all episodes available to stream on NOW TV from that date.

What is Cobra about?

Cobra takes a look at the British government in the midst of a terrible crisis.

As widespread power outages cause chaos and threaten lives across the country, the COBRA committee comprised of the UK’s leading experts and politicians, gathers to find a way to turn the lights back on.

On the backdrop of violent unrest in the streets, difficult decisions will need to be made against the clock if the country is to survive.

See the first look trailer below:

Who is in the cast of Cobra?

Robert Carlyle (The War of the Worlds) will play British Prime Minister Robert Sutherland, while Victoria Hamilton (The Crown) is his Chief of Staff Anna Marshall.

Carlyle said: “I am really looking forward to stepping into the role of the Prime Minister in a story that feels almost too true to be fiction. COBRA is a palpably thrilling and witty take on a political drama but with a humanity at the heart of the series.”

Richard Dormer (Game of Thrones) has snagged the role of Fraser Walker, one of the best crisis contingency planners in the country, with David Haig (Killing Eve) as the plotting Home Secretary Archie Glover-Morgan.

Rounding out the cast are Marsha Thomason (White Collar) as Francine Bridge MP and Lucy Cohu (Maigret) as the Prime Minister’s wife, Rachel.