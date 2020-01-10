When is Taboo series 2 coming to TV? What’s the story and who’s in the cast?

Tom Hardy and Steven Knight’s offbeat period drama Taboo is coming back for a second series, with Hardy’s “devil Delaney” headed west after taking his revenge on London in the stylish, unsettling first series.

But what can we expect when Taboo returns? Which characters will survive the sea journey? And when will it be back on BBC1?

Check out everything we know about the series below.

When is Taboo series two coming to TV?

Currently unknown, although co-rpoducer and Disney-owned broadcaster FX has spoken about its hopes for a second season.

FX entertainment president Eric Schrier has confirmed that talks are ongoing about a potential second season, but that its return is “dependent” on working around Hardy’s busy schedule.

“They’ve been talking about it but it’s dependent on Tom Hardy’s schedule. Right now, he’s shooting Venom 2,” he told Deadline in January 2020.

John Landgraf, FX Networks and FX Productions chairman, added: “Steven is definitely game and we have what I think is a great idea for a second season, some of which has already been written but we just need the actor. We’re in active conversations.”

“I’ve written the first six episodes, and there are two more to do,” writer Steven Knight told RadioTimes.com in February 2019. “We had a hiatus obviously because Charlotte [Riley, Tom Hardy’s wife] had a baby, but then we’ll be back on it.”

Then, in December 2019, he provided a further update: “We’ve just had a meeting about it, the people are gathering who are making the decisions, six of the episodes are written and we are moving forward so one way or another yes, we will get there.”

Could the drama still be ready for broadcast in 2020? Watch this space.

Is there a trailer?

No – and with no filming currently underway it’s likely to be a long while before we see any footage from the series.

What will happen in Taboo series two?

Following the events of series one, series two will see Tom Hardy’s James Delaney and his cohorts heading west to Ponta Delgada in the Azores, where they’re looking to finally meet US intelligence agent Colonnade.

“Taboo heads west and becomes a little bit more narcotic, more opium-affected,” Steven Knight said of the second series.

“I’ve got a geographical sort of route for the thing to take,” he added in conversation with Collider.

“I have a destination in mind, which is always nice to have if you’re setting off on this big journey, which is what writing three eight-hours is. It’s good to know where you’re headed.”

It’s expected that series two will see Delaney and company continue onwards to the shores of America, where Hardy’s offbeat character could explore his late mother’s Native American heritage as well as stake his claim to the all-important Nootka Sound area that kicked off the entire series’ action.

Other dangling plot threads include the secret behind James’ tattoo and his clash with both the East India Company and Mark Gatiss’ Prince Regent, all of which we might expect to see continue in future episodes.

Who’s in the cast?

Tom Hardy’s James Delaney seems certain to return, though it’s less clear whether the series’ supporting cast will continue.

After all, both Jessie Buckley’s Lorna Bucket and Tom Hollander’s Cholmondeley were last seen gravely injured after a battle with redcoats, so it’s unclear whether these characters would survive the journey west.

Other characters we might be more likely to see again include Stephen Graham’s Atticus, Edward Hogg’s Michael, Mark Gatiss’ Prince Regent and Scroobius Pip’s French Bill.

Oona Chaplin’s Zilpha, Michael Kelly’s Dr Dumbarton, Jonathan Pryce’s Stuart Strange and Jefferson Hall’s Thorne all died during the course of series one.