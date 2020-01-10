Love Island’s Siannise insists she’s happy to be a “normal girl”

Love Island returns this weekend, as the dating series heads to South Africa for a sixth series.

Each year, thousands of contestants apply to take part on the highly coveted dating show, however, less than 100 actually make it on screen.

In 2019, it was revealed that 98,000 people applied to take part, however, only six contestants were chosen from this number, with the remaining singletons being headhunted.

So, with the chances of finding love on the ITV show reported to be around 1 in 35,000, you’d probably expect applicants to be pulling out all the stops to land a spot on the show, right?

Not this year’s contestant Siannise Fudge.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com in South Africa, Siannise – who was scouted for the show – revealed that she hasn’t hit the gym once in preparation for the series.

She said: “I haven’t been doing the gym or anything, I really haven’t. At Christmas you’ve got all this food in front of you – how could you resist it?”

Instead, the Bristolian beauty hopes to show other girls that they can be themselves, as she revealed she hasn’t been under the knife.

“I haven’t had any cosmetic surgery or anything done and I think that’s quite a good thing for myself,” she explained.

“I want other girls to look at me and think, ‘Well I don’t have anything done and she doesn’t either’ – you don’t have to have it done. Lip fillers are very popular now, but I think I’m very happy the way I am.”

Previous contestants have admitted to having cosmetic procedures.

In 2018, series four contestant Megan Barton-Hanson shocked fans after pre-surgery images surfaced, showing the bombshell with noticeably thinner lips, eyebrows and hair.

Siannise added: “I feel like I’m just normal and in a way that’s what I like. Just me going in as a normal girl and I would like other girls to think, ‘She’s just like me, she’s just normal’.”

One thing “brow queen” Siannise is definitely up for, however, is giving the other contestants make overs.

“I think I’ll be the make-up artist in the villa. I do make up for a living so I feel like I’ll have a queue of people. It’s nice to have a break from it, but also it’s good bonding. I’m a girl’s girl, so if I can help anyone out I’m always for it,” she said.

Love Island launches Sunday 12th January at 9pm and continues weeknights and Sundays on ITV2