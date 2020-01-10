Love Island’s Shaughna wants a career in politics after finishing the series

Love Island 2020 is back sooner than we expected as ITV brings fans the show’s very first winter edition.

This Sunday, 12 singletons will enter the brand new South African villa with the possibility of finding love.

As well as meeting their dream man or woman, for some, life as they know it may never be the same, with previous contestants going on to land million-pound deals following their exit from the villa.

But while most stars from the show might be happy with a clothing range or paid club appearances, this year’s contest Shaughna Phillips has her heart set on a very different prize.

The 25-year-old – who works as a democratic services officer – told RadioTimes.com that she wants a career in politics after her stint on the dating show.

She said: “I definitely want to get in to some kind of politics. I just like helping people and I do what I can to help people. For me, it’s not really about how much a job pays you, but the feeling you get from helping people.”

The London-based islander has even made a pact with her former manager so she can return to work once filming ends.

“I had to leave [my job] because you get an allowance from ITV and I couldn’t get unpaid leave there and get paid elsewhere. My manager said the door’s open if I do want to go back. He was like, ‘You won’t need to come back,’ and I said, ‘Listen I need that door open’.”

Shaughna wouldn’t be the only Love Island contestant to follow a different path to most islanders.

Since leaving the villa, season three star Camilla Thurlow has been committed to charity work.

Last year, the former bomb disposal expert, 30, landed her own reality show, which showed her and boyfriend Jamie Jewitt on a solo mission in Cambodia.

Shaughna might have her political career to look forward to, however, when it comes to being surrounded by a villa full of beautiful girls, the islander has admitted she’s a little “scared”.

“I definitely watched was I was eating [over Christmas] but that was probably a good thing anyway – I didn’t have one Quality Street which was sad,” she revealed.

“Being surrounded by beautiful girls is going to be quite scary, but I’m quite confident and whoever you are there will always be prettier and slimmer nicer girls in the world.”

Love Island launches Sunday 12th January at 9pm and continues weeknights and Sundays on ITV2