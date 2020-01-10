Laura Whitmore on replacing Caroline Flack on Love Island: ‘It’s bittersweet’

It’s set to be a steamy January for 2020, with Love Island hitting our screens for its long-awaited sixth series.

The latest edition of the ITV2 reality goliath sees a whole new cast of singletons looking for love, a newly built villa in a new location, and a brand new host.

Laura Whitmore has stepped as the presenter of Love Island series six after regular host Caroline Flack decided to step down from the hugely popular programme following her arrest in December last year.

And while Whitmore, 34, is excited at the prospect of a slow-motion sashay into the show, she told RadioTimes.com out in South Africa that having to take the reins from Flack in such circumstances is “not ideal”.

“It’s bittersweet, it’s not a great situation at all,” she explained to us in the Love Island villa. “It’s not ideal. The whole thing feels intimidating. I just want to do it justice and just be me.”

Whitmore added that she requested she spoke to Flack, 40, before she took the role to see how she felt.

“Caroline has been incredible. She messaged me before ITV contacted me and she said I really hope you get the role. She said she knew how much of fan I was of the show. I thought that was so lovely.

“I’m really happy to do the show, but I really wish it was a different situation.”

Love Island bosses have since explained that they would welcome Flack back should she want to return to the programme in the future.

“We are continuing to talk to Caroline. We are in constant contact and the door is open,” series showrunner Amanda Stavri told The Mirror.

Love Island launches Sunday 12th January and continues weeknights and Sundays on ITV2.