King Gary on BBC One – everything you need to know

All hail Gary! After a successful pilot in 2018, BBC One sitcom King Gary is returning for a full series a whole two years later.

From the minds of Tom Davis and James De Frond – the Bafta-winning team behind Murder In Successville – the comedy follows non-royal family man Gary King and wife Terri as the couple navigate life in suburbia.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new reign of King Gary…

When is King Gary on TV?

King Gary starts at 9.30pm on Friday January 10th 2020, BBC One.

The rest of the six-part series will air on subsequent Fridays at the same time on BBC One.

You can also watch the pilot on BBC iPlayer.

Is there a trailer for King Gary?

Yes, the BBC released this sneak peek at the beginning of January.

Who is in the cast of King Gary?

Tom Davis plays Gary King





Also the sitcom’s co-writer, Tom Davis stars as the show’s titular drama-loving husband, Gary King. You might recognise Davis from Plebs, Murder in Successville and The Keith Lemon Sketch Show.

Laura Checkley plays Terri King

Terri is the matriarch of the King household and Gary’s childhood sweetheart.

As well as her role in King Gary, you might also know Checkley from Detectorists, where she played Louise.

Camille Coduri plays Denise King

Denise is Gary’s mother, a character played by Doctor Who star Camille Coduri (she played Rose Tyler’s mum, Jackie).

Simon Day plays Big Gary King

Big Gary King is Gary’s dad. And he’s played by Fast Show comedian Simon Day.

Other King Gary cast members include Mock the Week’s Romesh Ranganathan (as Stuart Williams), and newcomer Riley Burgin (Teddy King).

They are joined by Dustin Demri-Burns (Stath Lets Flats), Lisa McGrillis (Mum), Mim Shaikh (BBC Radio 1Xtra) and Emma Sidi (Pls Like).

What is King Gary about?

The series follows Gary King and love-of-his life, Terri as they bowl through family-life in suburbia. Gary’s quest to impress the neighbours – and fill dad Big Gary’s big shoes – might be more successful if he wasn’t such a drama queen, according to the BBC.

And, much like BBC superhit Gavin and Stacey, King Gary is aiming to be a big family sitcom.

“King Gary is big on laughs, big on heart and big on talent. Landing a mainstream family sitcom with a modern tone is a tough nut to crack but these scripts are bursting with great lines and well-earned set pieces,” says Shane Allen, Controller of Comedy Commissioning for the BBC.

King Gary is on 9.30pm Fridays, BBC One.