When is The Supervet: Noel Fitzpatrick on TV?

He's back in the practice and here's everything you need to know...

Professor Noel Fitzpatrick with Lexi.

The Supervet (also known as Noel Fitzpatrick) is returning to screens with a new series, where he’ll tend to more injured and poorly pets using cutting-edge new procedures.

The veterinarian has made a name for himself over the last few years by helping a number of animals make remarkable recoveries.

Here’s what you need to know about the new episode…

What is The Supervet: Noel Fitzpatrick about?

The return of the documentary following the work of vet Noel Fitzpatrick, who uses cutting-edge procedures in his treatment of the animals in his care.

Do you have a review for The Supervet: Noel Fitzpatrick?

Yes, Radio Times critic Jane Rackham gave us her thoughts on the show:

“When an animal has such complex developmental deformities that any treatment to achieve a reasonable quality of life will be prolonged and arduous, many vets would suggest euthanasia.

But when Noel Fitzpatrick sees Merida, a six-month-old rough collie with serious orthopaedic problems, he argues that “we live in a world where surgery and possibility is moving forward all the time” and he believes that families who love their animals deserve that choice. So Merida is in with a chance of a new lease of life.

He also sees Elmo, an “intact” feisty cat, referred after being hit by a car. Noel advocates neutering him during the surgery to repair his leg. Elmo’s not keen.”

What time is The Supervet: Noel Fitzpatrick on Channel 4?

The Supervet is on Channel 4 at 8pm on Thursday 9th January 2020.

The Supervet

