What’s new on Netflix? Best movies and TV shows released daily

From the biggest Netflix Original films to the best TV shows available in the streaming universe, check out how to get the most from your subscription with all the best new releases to watch on Netflix.

With a new show or film to stream added to the list every day, you’ll never be stuck for what to watch on Netflix again…

Thursday 9th January: The House

After Scott (Will Ferrell) and Kate (Amy Poehler) lose their daughter’s college fund, they try to earn it back by starting an illegal casino in the basement of their friend’s house… Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 8th January: Cheer

Documentary series charting a group of competitive cheerleaders from Texas aiming to continue its impressive record at the National Championship. We learn what’s involved, but the programme is more interested in the details of their off-field triumphs and heartbreaks… Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 7th January: Sex, Explained

Singer and actress Janelle Monáe talks about the ins and outs of sex in this informative documentary series. Watch on Netflix

Monday 6th January: Thieves of the Wood

Historical drama about a notorious highwaymen who’s elevated to hero status during the Austrian occupation of 18th-century Belgium. Watch on Netflix

Sunday 5th January: The Perks of Being a Wallflower

A shy freshman (Logan Lerman) struggling with depression deals with his best friend’s suicide and his first love in this engaging coming-of-age tale. Watch on Netflix

Saturday 4th January: Cuckoo – series five

With Taylor Lautner departing the series as dim-but-sweet Dale, the life of Ken (Greg Davies) and his family is upended once again by the arrival of his American half-sister Ivy (Andie MacDowell). Watch on Netflix