Love Island’s Ollie could land a spot on Made In Chelsea

Viewers could be seeing a lot more of Ollie on the small screen after his Love Island debut.

Love Island’s very first winter edition will kick off this Sunday 12th January as 12 singletons jet off to South Africa for a chance at finding love.

And while the show is yet to start, it seems new contestant Ollie Williams’ could already be in talks to appear on another reality TV show following his stint on the dating show.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com in South Africa, the 23-year-old – who hails from Cornwall and has a claim to an aristocratic title – revealed there have been talks about appearing on the E4’s Made In Chelsea, starring Jamie Laing and Louise Thompson.

“I know there’s been murmurs of possibly going into the show. I haven’t been approached by the show but there have murmurs regarding my sister and I. We’ve not been formally approached by the show,” he said.

So, could Ollie see himself hanging out at Chelsea’s The Bluebird with the likes of Oliver Proudlock or Alex Mytton?

“Yeah potentially,” he explained, before adding that his main focus for appearing on the ITV dating show is to find love.

“Like I said this show for me is all about finding love, it’s not about getting famous after this. If that happens it happens, but if I was going to pick a TV show to go into after this it would actually be ITV racing. I’d like to be a racing pundit of all things because I’m really into racing. Chris Hughes does it but he doesn’t know much about horses.”

There’s no denying Ollie ticks all the right boxes when it comes to the E4 reality show, which follows the lives of heirs, heiresses and affluent young people in West London.

After all he is an heir to the Lanhydrock estate and a land owner – a detail he won’t be hiding in the villa.

When asked whether he’d keep his wealth a secret, he explained: “I probably wouldn’t keep it a secret because that would be deceitful and weird. At home I normally introduce myself as a land and farm owner from Cornwall. I wouldn’t keep it secret, but I wouldn’t go shouting or bragging and things,” he explained.

And despite his wealthy upbringing, Ollie isn’t worried about girls only liking him for his money, and believes he’ll be able to suss out anyone with the wrong intention.

“The first group of girls going in the villa won’t know my background, but the ones who have seen the ads and the videos and the release, maybe that would play into their minds a bit more? I’d work it out pretty quickly I think.”

Love Island launches Sunday 12th January at 9pm and continues weeknights and Sundays on ITV2

