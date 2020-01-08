When is Shetland back for series 6?

BBC One gave Shetland fans an early Christmas present in December by renewing the crime drama for another two series.

Shetland’s sixth series will see Douglas Henshall reprise his lead role as Jimmy Perez – a detective inspector investigating murders on the Scottish islands.

Here’s everything we know so far.

When is series 6 of Shetland on BBC One?

BBC One has not announced an airdate for Shetland’s sixth series, however filming is due to start in March this year. The seventh series will be filmed in 2021.

Gaynor Holmes, Commissioning Editor for BBC Drama Scotland, said in December that BBC One viewers are set for “an unmissable series from David Kane when it returns next year”.

Oh did I forget to mention…………..#Shetland We start filming in March. — Douglas Henshall (@djhenshall) December 2, 2019

How many other series of Shetland will there be?

The BBC has confirmed Shetland’s renewal for series six and seven, but nothing has been said about the show’s future beyond that point yet.

Ann Cleeves, the author of the books on which Shetland is based, said in March last year that the eighth Shetland book, Wild Fire, would be the series’ last.

Who is in the cast of Shetland series 6?

Douglas Henshall is returning to the sixth series of Shetland as Detective Inspector Jimmy Perez, alongside Alison O’Donnell as DS Alison ‘Tosh’ Macintosh.

Where is Shetland filmed?

The series is shot in the archipelago Shetland Islands, as well as other locations in mainland Scotland. The cast and crew are usually based in Glasgow.

What happened in Shetland series 5?

The drama’s fifth series saw Perez investigate the murder of young Nigerian man Daniel and the disappearance of his sister Zezi after a severed hand washed up on Shetland beach.

Perez began to suspect that a human trafficking gang on the island was responsible for killing Daniel and kidnapping Zezi. His main suspects – the Hayes family – were shortly afterwards found murdered in their home, with only one surviving family member left for dead.

Perez went to find Aaron McGuire in Glasgow, who he believed was a crucial figure in the gang. During this time, suspect Callum committed suicide under DC Sandy Wilson’s custody.

Perez soon realised that Alice, the new woman in Shetland that he had fallen in love with during the series, was behind the trafficking ring on the island after McGuire was informed of the police’s attempt to lure him out of the shadows. It is then discovered that Alice’s husband Chris had accrued debts which meant he was blackmailed into people trafficking and Zezi is found in a cottage on Unst that Chris was renovating.