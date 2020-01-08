A spin-off for The Masked Singer is in the works in the US

The UK debut of The Masked Singer last weekend proved to be something of a major TV event, with viewers across the country equal parts intrigued and bewildered by the bizarre new reality show.

And there might not be long to wait until we see a spin-off of the format, with reports suggesting that a show called The Masked Dancer is in development across the Atlantic.

Apparently, no final format has been settled on just yet, but similar to the Masked Singer, the show would involve contestants performing “unique dances, while covered from head-to-toe in elaborate costumes and face masks, leaving audiences to guess their identities.”

Amusingly, the idea for the show grew from a spoof segment on Ellen DeGeneres’s daytime talk show.

Fox’s head of alternative entertainment and specials Rob Wade said, “The day after it aired [on ‘Ellen’] was the day I phoned up that production company — January of last year, almost a year ago.”

Of the new format, he added, “obviously the difference in the format is the fact that you don’t hear someone’s voice, yet you still have to guess, so we need to work out ways to help the viewer guess people in a slightly different way.”

Of course, there’s no guarantee that the spin-off will make its way to British shores, but if it’s successful across the Atlantic, and The Masked Singer continues to pull in audiences in the UK, then there’s no reason why it might not appear here as well.