Love Island’s Mike has been ‘told how to act’ by Apprentice candidate brother

After five series of the hit ITV2 show, our new Love Island 2020 contestants may be fairly savvy on how to grab some screen time as we head over to South Africa for our sixth outing.

Advertisement

But some are more used to the reality TV fame-game than others, with incoming Islander Mike Boateng having had some advice from his brother Samuel.

For those of you who aren’t avid fans of The Apprentice, Samuel previously appeared in the 2016 series of the show, and was the seventh candidate to be fired by Lord Sugar.

And Mike told RadioTimes.com in South Africa that Samuel has given him some pointers on just how to come across well in the Love Island villa.

Get all the latest Love Island news and gossip direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Love Island and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

“He has given me a few tips which I’m grateful for. He’s kind of given me tips on how to act in a way, how to speak to people and what to expect,” Mike explained. “I feel like I’ve got an idea of what to expect when I get in the villa.”

Mike later joked that there was some sibling rivalry between himself and his older brother, with Mike certain he would perform better out in Cape Town compared to Samuel in the boardroom.

“I think I’m better than him anyway,” he said. “He might disagree, but that’s up for debate. I think I’ll do better than him.”

While Mike is aware Love Island comes with huge opportunities, his main goal while in South Africa is to find a girlfriend – marking both last year’s winner Amber, and early departing Amy as his type on paper.

“I’ve kind of just waited to get out and see what happens. I’ve not really prepared for that,” he said.

“I’m just looking forward to how my life changes in a sense. But my main goal is to find love because I don’t want to leave the villa having found nobody.

“I feel I could vibe with someone like Amber, but someone who could raise a household and is loyal, faithful, and that is something I’ve always looked for – Amy is that kind of girl for me. I’m always looking long term. Amy would be for that wifey kind of thing!”

Advertisement

Love Island launches Sunday 12th January and continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2