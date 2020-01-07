Meet the cast of 2020’s Silent Witness series 23

Silent Witness is back, with our core four returning to the Lyell Centre alongside a crop of new guest stars.

Here are the cast and characters for series 23, airing from January 2020…

Emilia Fox plays Dr Nikki Alexander

Who is Dr Nikki Alexander? A talented, tenacious forensic pathologist who works at the Lyell Centre. She arrived back in 2004 and has been an important part of the team ever since. In her personal life, Nikki is in a transatlantic relationship with Matt Garcia (Michael Landes) – which has come with all the challenges of long-distance love.

What else has Emilia Fox been in? Most recently, Emilia Fox has starred as Valerie Profumo (née Hobson) in BBC drama The Trial of Christine Keeler. Born to a family of successful actors, she began her screen career as Georgiana Darcy in the classic 1995 adaptation of Pride and Prejudice, and later appeared as Dorota in award-winning film The Pianist. Fox has featured in TV shows including The Casual Vacancy, James Corden comedy The Wrong Mans, The Tunnel, Sky drama Delicious, and John Simm’s ITV thriller Strangers.

Richard Lintern plays Dr Thomas Chamberlain

Who is Dr Thomas Chamberlain? Since series 17, Thomas has been Head of the Lyell Centre, the forensic science institute at the heart of Silent Witness. Aside from being a skilled forensic pathologist with an expertise in toxicology, Thomas is also level-headed and usually has good judgement about what’s best for his team.

What else has Richard Lintern been in? Like his Silent Witness co-star Emilia Fox, Richard Lintern has also helped dramatise the Profumo Affair – playing Stephen Ward in The Crown season two (the role played by James Norton in the BBC drama). He has recently narrated the TV documentary series Nazi Megastructures, and previously narrated the Bafta-winning documentary Between Life and Death. In 2013 he played Colonel Lessard in Spies of Warsaw alongside David Tennant.

David Caves plays Dr Jack Hodgson

Who is Dr Jack Hodgson? The lead forensic scientist at the Lyell Centre, who arrived during series 16. When he isn’t solving tricky murder cases, Jack trains as a cage fighter. We’ve recently met Jack’s dad, Conor Hodgson (Richard Durden), and hopefully we’ll get to see more of their relationship in series 23.

What else has David Caves been in? He was recently seen in the TV series 15 Days, and played Clint Hill in the Natalie Portman film Jackie.

Liz Carr plays Clarissa Mullery

Who is Clarissa Mullery? Clarissa is a witty and multi-talented member of the team who works in the lab. When Jack joined the Lyell Centre, he insisted that he and Clarissa were a package deal; the two of them have an excellent relationship and love to exchange jokes and insults. Clarissa is married to Max Thorndyke (Daniel Weyman), a digital forensics expert.

What else has Liz Carr been in? Liz Carr is an actress, stand up comedian, broadcaster and disability rights activist. She presented the BBC Ouch! podcast for seven years until 2013, and fronted the BBC World Service documentary When Assisted Death Is Legal. You may recently have spotted her in Les Misérables, playing Fantine’s concierge,or as Dr Marlow Rhodes in The OA.

Michael Landes plays Matt Garcia

Who is Matt Garcia? Nikki’s boyfriend. Unfortunately he lives in Washington and is extremely busy with his job in politics. We first met him in series 21 and since then we’ve seen them develop a strong, loving relationship.

What else has Michael Landes been in? The actor starred as Jimmy Olsen in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman. His other credits include Miranda, Final Destination 2, Hooten & the Lady, Love Soup, Traitors, Angel Has Fallen, and Upstairs Downstairs.

Episode 1 & 2 guest stars

Emma Cunniffe plays Jess Fisher

Who is Jess Fisher? In episode one, a private jet has crashed after getting into trouble in British airspace. Jess Fisher is an expert from the AAIB (Air Accidents Investigation Branch), who will work closely with the forensics team and the police to figure out the cause of the crash.

What else has Emma Cunniffe been in? Previous roles have included Janet in series two of Unforgotten, DS Hawthorn in Coronation Street, and Dr Janet Fielding in Doctors. The actress played Claire in a 2011 episode of Doctor Who, Night Terrors.

Adjoa Andoh plays DI Nina Rosen

Who is DI Nina Rosen? The detective investigating the plane crash.

What else has Adjoa Andoh been in? If she sounds familiar, it may be because she’s the voice of Colonel Casey in Thunderbirds Are Go. Adjoa Andoh’s acting credits include Brenda Mazibuko in Invictus, Dr Jacobs in Fractured, Margaret Rust in Liar, and Francine Jones in Doctor Who – that is, Martha’s mum. She’ll soon star as Lady Danbury in the upcoming TV drama Bridgerton.

Matthew Brenher plays Jonathan Kraft

Who is Jonathan Kraft? The ex US ambassador, who was a victim of the plane crash. He was also close friends with Nikki’s boyfriend Matt.

What else has Matthew Brenher been in? He starred as Eldar Grossman in Palo Alto, and is also a prolific voice actor in video games (and more).

Rebecca Oldfield plays Miriam Heller

Who is Miriam Heller? Head of a charity, the Global Crisis Committee, and a passenger on the plane. Her 11-year-old son Ezra (played by newcomer Harrison Abel) was also “along for the ride” on the plane when it crashed.

What else has Rebecca Oldfield been in? She played trainee engineer Erina Lessak in an episode of Doctor Who, and has actually previously appeared in Silent Witness already – playing a character called Miranda Anscombe back in 2006.

Okezie Morro plays Michael Heller

Who is Michael Heller? Miriam’s husband, and Ezra’s father. He received a distressed phone call from his son while the jet was in trouble.

What else has Okezie Morro been in? Okezie Morro starred as Bryan Hunt in the spooky sci-fi/horror series The Mist, and appeared as Ekene in TV series Shuga.

Edward Hogg plays John Stanley

Who is John Stanley? A psychotherapist. Pilot Rowan Cole was one of his private patients.

What else has Edward Hogg been in? In the last few years, Edward Hogg has been seen as Thomas Haxby in Harlots, Godfrey in Taboo, and Varr in Beowulf: Return to the Shieldlands. He’s also made appearances in Jupiter Ascending, Nicholas Nickleby, and Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell.

Mat Fraser plays Jim Bell

Who is Jim Bell? Jim is involved in a secret chatroom for troubled men.

What else has Mat Fraser been in? He recently starred in His Dark Materials as a Gyptian, Raymond van Gerrit. Other shows include Loudermilk (as Roger), American Horror Story (as Paul the Illustrated Seal), Cast Offs (as Will), Unarmed But Dangerous (as Jimmy Loveit), and a production of Shakespeare’s Richard III as the monarch himself. Mat Fraser, who has thalidomide-induced phocomelia, is also a musician and drummer who’s played in a series of rock bands and performed at the 2012 Paralympics opening ceremony.

Nathaniel Martello-White plays Kyle Cunningham

Who is Kyle Cunningham? Kyle is involved in a secret chatroom for troubled men.

What else has Nathaniel Martello-White been in? Aside from his work on the stage, Nathaniel Martello-White has appeared in TV thriller Collateral (as DS Nathan Bilk), Kiri (as Ade), and Guerrilla (as Dhari Bishop).

Stephanie Levi-John plays Kate Woodman

Who is Kate Woodman? Kyle’s wife or partner. Their relationship is troubled after the loss of their young son.

What else has Stephanie Levi-John been in? She played Lina de Cardonnes in The Spanish Princess, and appeared as a cop in the Not Going Out Halloween Special.

Florisa Kamara plays Ella Cunningham

Who is Ella Cunningham? Kyle and Kate’s daughter.

What else has Florisa Kamara been in? The young actress stars as Donna in the Sky drama Bulletproof.