Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Winter Love Island 2020: Meet Mike Boateng, the footballer turned police officer jetting out to the villa

Winter Love Island 2020: Meet Mike Boateng, the footballer turned police officer jetting out to the villa

He's the brother of a former Apprentice candidate with friends in the Premier League

mike boateng

Twelve more potential partners are jetting out to a luxury villa in the hopes of finding love on Winter Love Island 2020.

Advertisement

This year, that includes Mike Boateng, a 24-year-old police officer working in Greater Manchester and looking for a serious relationship.

Reality fans may remember Mike’s brother, Samuel Boateng, as one of Lord Sugar’s candidates on 2016’s series of The Apprentice.

Prior to joining the police force, Mike had a career in football and at one point played for Sheffield United alongside current Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Here’s all your essential info on Mike:

Mike Boateng – Key Facts

Age: 24

Job: Police officer

In three words: “Confident, charming and charismatic”

Instagram: @michaelboateng01

Twitter: @MichaelBoateng_

What is Mike looking for in a partner?

“Ambitious, a lot of personality and of course beautiful,” he says.

With that in mind, it’s no surprise that his top celebrity crushes are superstar singers Beyoncé and Rihanna.

What is a turn off for Mike?

“I can’t stand stinky breath.”

What is Mike’s ideal first date?

“A nice dinner and good conversation. I’m quite old-school, I like to go for walks too where we can talk and get to know each other.”

What is Mike’s worst habit?

“Playing with my beard. My mum hates it but I can’t stop doing it. Especially when I’m thinking.”

What is Mike’s definition of the “bro code”?

“Make sure you always tell your bro about what’s going on. Don’t keep him in the dark and also be honest as well. If you’re going to be bros, don’t lie to each other.”

Meet your Winter Love Island 2020 contestants

Who is Siannise Fudge?

Who are Eve and Jess Gale?

Who is Shaughna Phillips?

Who is Sophie Piper?

Who is Paige Turley?

Who is Leanne Amaning?

Who is Connor Durman?

Who is Callum Jones?

Who is Nas Majeed?

Who is Ollie Williams?

Advertisement

Love Island begins on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday 12th January 

Tags

All about Winter Love Island

Paige Tirley
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Paige Tirley

Meet Love Island Winter 2020 contestant Paige Turley: The former Britain’s Got Talent star who used to date Lewis Capaldi

Love Island – Shaughna Phillips

Meet Love Island Winter 2020 contestant Shaughna Phillips: The “clever” contestant who thinks she’s always right

Winter Love Island 2020: Meet Siannise Fudge, the Islander who’s ‘after her own Aladdin’

This image is strictly embargoed until 22.00 Monday 6th January 2020 From ITV Studios Love Island: SR6 on ITV2 Pictured: Sophie Piper. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

Winter Love Island 2020: Meet Sophie Piper, the sister to Rochelle Humes