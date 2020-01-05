When is The Nest on TV? Who’s in the cast and what’s it about?

The writer of BBC1’s Bafta-winning drama Three Girls is back with The Nest, a new thriller. Set in Glasgow and following a wealthy couple and the teenage girl they ask to carry their baby, it will be a fraught portrait of a city (and relationships) divided.

When is The Nest on TV?

Five-part drama The Nest will air on BBC One in 2020.

Filming wrapped in December 2019…

Who is in the cast of The Nest?

The BBC has announced that Line of Duty’s Martin Compston and Gentleman Jacks’ Sophie Rundle will lead the cast. The two will play couple Dan and Emily, with Compston set to use his native Scottish accent in the drama.

Newcomer Mirren Mack will play Kaya, the girl who offers to have the pair’s child.

Shirley Henderson (Stan and Ollie), Katie Leung (Chimerica), David Hayman (Fisherman’s Friends), Fiona Bell (Shetland), James Harkness (Wild Rose), Bailey Patrick (Good Omens), Kate Dickie (Game of Thrones), Paul Brannigan (Under The Skin) and Samuel Small (Game of Thrones) are also set to star.

What is The Nest about?

The Nest is a Glasgow-set surrogacy thriller which explores the life-changing consequences of a wealthy couple asking a teenage girl to carry their baby.

Dan and Emily are madly in love and have been trying for a baby for years – with an enormous house in the poshest area of Glasgow, the only thing missing from their perfect lives is a child.

By chance, the couple meet 18-year-old Kaya who lives at the other end of town and whose life is a lot more precarious than theirs. Kaya agrees to carry their baby, but there’s a mystery around who Kaya really is and what has brought her into the couples lives.

“Can the dreams of Kaya, Emily and Dan be fulfilled or have all three embarked on a relationship of mutually assured destruction?” asks the synopsis.

“The Nest forces an emotionally combustible confrontation between two Glasgows,” says writer Nicole Taylor, “and it’s the story I’ve wanted to tell all my life.”

Who wrote The Nest?

The Nest is written by Nicole Taylor, who penned the five-time Bafta-winning BBC drama Three Girls about the Rochdale grooming scandal.

Taylor’s previous credits also include The C Word starring Sheridan Smith and the film Wild Rose starring Julie Walters.

Is there a trailer for The Nest?

Not yet, but watch this space… and in the meantime, you can get a brief glimpse in this BBC teaser trailer for 2020.