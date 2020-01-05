Is Dancing on Ice filmed live?

Back for its 12th series, Dancing on Ice is gliding onto the 2020 TV schedules with a new host of celeb contestants.

Advertisement

Hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will guide viewers throughout the contest as the line-up attempts to impress judges John Barrowman, Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Ashley Banjo.

However, through all the deep-frozen glamour and high-speed spins, you may be asking one big question: is the show live or pre-recorded?

The answer? read on…

Is Dancing on Ice 2020 filmed live?

Yes! All performances are broadcast live from a purpose-made rink in RAF Bovingdon, Hertfordshire.

Unlike Strictly Come Dancing, the results show is also live. This is because all the Dancing on Ice action happens over one night.

On Strictly, the Saturday show is filmed live, but the results show – which is also recorded on Saturday – night is broadcast on Sunday. You can read more about how Strictly is filmed here.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Can I get tickets to the Dancing on Ice 2020 live shows?

You sure can – for free! Tickets are allocated randomly, and you can apply for a maximum of two tickets per person. Go here for further details and to fill out the application.

Advertisement

Dancing on Ice airs Sunday nights on ITV