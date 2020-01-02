Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Strictly’s Kelvin and Oti will reunite for new dance event after being split on tour

Strictly’s Kelvin and Oti will reunite for new dance event after being split on tour

The pair have announced that they will dance together again

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 - TX13 LIVE SHOW

Kelvin Fletcher won a legion of fans on his way to winning the 2019 Strictly Come Dancing crown alongside professional partner Oti Mabuse – and the pair have now announced that they will reunite for a new gig.

Advertisement

In a video released via Mabuse’s Instagram, the pair announced that they will dance together as part of a holiday experience at a special event in New York.

The duo will not appear as part of the upcoming Strictly tour as a result of Mabuse’s commitments as a judge on the dancing contest The Greatest Dancer, with Fletcher instead partnered with Janette Manrara.

Accompanying her Instagram post, Mabuse wrote, “I’m very excited to announce that I will be teaming up with my dance partner again, @kelvin_fletcher for a very special event with Imagine Cruising in New York on the 13th June.

“This exclusive event is the start of a holiday of a lifetime which will see you fly to New York for 3 nights where you will join us for a dance extravaganza!

“We will lead you through a day of dancing, fine dining, glitz and glamour! Before you embark on a 7 night full-board transatlantic cruise on board Cunard’s Queen Mary 2 back to Southampton.”

Advertisement

Fletcher saw off competition from Emma Barton and Karim Zeroaul to clinch the Glitterball during December’s final – having only been drafted into the show as a last-minute replacement for injured Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing.

Tags

All about Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 - TX13 LIVE SHOW
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

strictly-come-dancing

When will Strictly Come Dancing be on TV in 2020? Who are the rumoured contestants? Who are the judges?

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 - TX13 LIVE SHOW

Who is going to be in Strictly Come Dancing 2020?

Piers Morgan, ITV Pictures

Could we see Piers Morgan on Strictly Come Dancing? Richard Arnold teases: ‘He could handle it!’

Dancing On Ice 2019 Torvill and Dean

Could Dancing on Ice finally surpass Strictly Come Dancing in 2020?