What’s new on Netflix? Best movies and TV shows released daily

From the biggest Netflix Original films to the best TV shows available in the streaming universe, check out how to get the most from your subscription with all the best new releases to watch on Netflix.

With a new show or film to stream added to the list every day, you'll never be stuck for what to watch on Netflix again…

Wednesday 1st January: Messiah

New drama series that explores what might happen if a messianic figure appeared on Earth in the modern age. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 31st December: John Wick 3: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

The third chapter in the sleek and stylish action franchise has arrived on Netflix, with Keanu Reeves back in the title role and Halle Berry joining the cast. Watch on Netflix

Monday 30th December: Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up

The comedian and film star opens up about troubles in his career and marriage in this new Netflix docuseries. Watch on Netflix

Sunday 29th December: Downsizing

Melancholy comedy starring Matt Damon in which the world’s overpopulation crisis has been solved by scientists, who have found a way to shrink human beings to a fraction of their normal size. Watch on Netflix

Saturday 28th December: Fighting with My Family

Florence Pugh (Midsommar) stars in this biopic about the life of WWE professional wrestler Paige, who becomes a superstar in the sport from her humble beginnings in Norwich. Watch on Netflix

Friday 27th December: Terrace House Tokyo 2019-2020: Part 2

In a world where structured reality reigns king, it’s somewhat refreshing to watch a show where genuine people act totally naturally, no matter how pedestrian their lives may be. Season two part two of this Japanese sleeper hit is available now. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 26th December: You – season two

The second season of this thriller sees the unhinged Joe move to Los Angeles under a new name, where he becomes infatuated with another unfortunate woman. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 24th December: Lost in Space – season two

Picks up with the Robinson family who are still lost in the deepest reaches of space, exploring more strange planets in the hunt for their lost robot. Watch on Netflix