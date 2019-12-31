Who’s in our Winter Love Island line-up?

Love Island is back soon – far sooner than you might think.

The ITV2 goliath has since confirmed that an additional series will be on at the start of the year, sending our singletons out to South Africa to crack on and couple up.

Casting to find the ideal set of islanders for the brand new winter version started almost immediately after Love Island series five finished – with those looking to beat the post-Christmas blues with a trip to South Africa having until 11th January to apply.

Looking to make your application stand out from the crowd? We asked a set of former Islanders on how to make it on the show.

Although you still have plenty of time to get your application in, rumours have already started swirling about who could be jetting out to South Africa for a Winter romance…

Who has been rumoured for Winter Love Island?

Alisha Lemay

The social media influencer, 28, is being eyed up by Love Island bosses thanks to her impressive amount of followers and positive attitudes towards body image.

“Alisha is exactly the type of contestant ITV2 are looking for – she’s gorgeous, body confident and isn’t afraid to be herself,” an insider told Mail Online.

“She already works as an influencer and has collaborated with brands like Pretty Little Thing, Missguided and ASOS, which all becomes part and parcel of being a Love Island star.

“She’s an advocate of body positivity and often admits on her Instagram to never wanting to be perfect, which is an important message to young viewers of the show too.”

Sophie Piper

Having previously been rumoured for the fifth series of Love Island, Rochelle Humes’ little sister is now being linked to the upcoming winter series of the show.

“Sophie is a dead ringer for Rochelle and viewers will love the likeness,” an insider told The Sun.

“ITV2 bosses are hoping she will be the star of this series.

“She’s got a really bubbly personality, plus they love the famous link.”

And Soph already has at least one supporter with major Love Island credentials – series three winner Kem Cetinay, who went to school with the model and reckons Soph would be ‘up for’ joining the show and would make a great addition to the villa.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Cetinay explained, “She’s really sweet. She’s such a nice girl. I’m sure she would be [up for it]. She’s a pretty girl and she’s got loads of chat.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if [producers] tried to [sign her up] because of course, it’d be an amazing story.”

Charles Drury

Having reportedly been approached for Love Island series five, the model piqued producers interest once more after he was thought to have shared a brief dalliance with former glamour model Katie Price.

“He was approached last year but was seeing someone at the time – but now he’s single, producers called him up and asked him to re-audition for the show,” a source told The Sun.

“Nothing’s signed yet and he’s not even sure if he wants to do it but they’re keen to meet him. Katie will be furious when she finds out – he’d have girls falling over him, and he’s bound to talk about what dating Katie was like if he makes it into the villa.”

RadioTimes.com has contacted ITV for comment.

Jay Munro

The footballer-turned-model is reportedly being eyed by ITV producers from the brand new winter series.

Having previously been lined up for Love Island series five, Munro was thought to have been held so he could cause sparks to fly in the winter version of the show.

It wouldn’t be Munro’s first time on TV either, with the Glasgow-native having landed a job on the Australian version of The Voice earlier this year.

“Jay will be the one all the girls will be chasing. Like Tommy Fury, he’s a sportsman, in good shape and has dreamy looks,” a source told the Daily Star.

Ellis Iyayi

Iyayi was the first rumoured Islander for our winter series – and the fitness instructor/model seems to be perfect Love Island fodder, having posed for ASOS, Nike and JD Sports.

The Leeds-native was reportedly head-hunted for the series, according to The Sun.

“Ellis is over the moon about it – he’s had to be sworn to secrecy about it but he’s been in to meet producers a few times and they love him – he can’t wait to get in the villa,” a source explained.

“Ellis is exactly what the show is looking for and he ticks all the boxes – he will make great television.”

However, Iyayi himself has seemingly rubbished the rumours, writing on his Instagram, “Working and just across this geeza apparently going on Love Island – this is all new to me, fake news guys, sorry to let you down.”

He added: “My Lord, who ever sold this fake s*** hope you’ve made your money.”

A spokesperson for Love Island declined to comment when approached by RadioTimes.com.

Kenna Ngoma

Yes, it’s Kenna from The Apprentice 2019. But don’t worry if you don’t remember him: the ice cream company owner was fired from Lord Sugar’s boardroom after only two weeks.

Despite a short stay in ‘the interview process from hell’, Kenna has been tipped to enter the Love Island villa after saying to The Mirror entering the ITV2 show was on his “to-do list”.

And then there’s this very suspicious tweet he dropped at the end of December 2019.

Love Island season soon!! ???????? — Kenna Ngoma (@KennaNgoma) December 30, 2019

It’s worth pointing out, however, the Winter Love Island cast were likely already in South Africa – not Ashton-under-Lyne – when this message was tweeted.

Love Island returns to ITV 2 on Sunday 12th January 2020