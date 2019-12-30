When will Strictly Come Dancing be on TV in 2020? Who are the rumoured contestants? Who are the judges?

After a compelling if not slightly haphazard series in 2019, we’re already looking forward to what surprises Strictly Come Dancing may have in store for 2020.

The 18th series of Strictly could see a pivotal change to the long-running show’s format, with show now “open” to seeing same-sex couples competing together after its ITV rival, Dancing on Ice, beat them to the punch.

But what else could we potentially see from Strictly in 2020? Here’s everything we know so far…

When will Strictly Come Dancing be on TV in 2020?

It’s yet to be officially confirmed, but we know the drill by now – Strictly season usually kicks off in August, with the launch show airing in early September before the series starts proper in late September all on BBC One.

As of yet, our rumoured contestants are just that – rumours, but already there’s been a few names in the mix.

Jamie Laing, who accidentally made Strictly history when he was forced to pull out the show before the competition even started after injuring his foot, may make a return for series 18.

This year could see the first ever same-sex couple compete on Strictly, with the BBC having now said they are “open” to the idea.

The BBC said in a statement: “Strictly Come Dancing is an inclusive show and we are proud to have featured same sex dancing amongst the professional dancers in group numbers in previous series. We are completely open to the prospect of including same sex pairings between our celebrities and professional dancers in the future, should the opportunity arise.”

It has since been reported that Strictly bosses now want a drag queen to compete for the Glitterball.

A Strictly source told The Sunday Times that executives think a drag queen would be the best way to slowly introduce change into the format of the show, after Australia’s Strictly equivalent Dancing With The Stars saw Courtney Act compete – and reach the final.

Who are the judges for Strictly 2020?

There’s been no official word on who will be on our panel for 2020, though we are likely to see Craig Revel-Horwood return after it was reported he had signed a contract worth £200,000 with the BBC to sit on the panel for another year.

While she has been a hit with viewers and critics alike, new judge Motsi Mabuse may not be returning to Strictly for 2020 after she said she was yet to hear from Strictly bosses.

“They haven’t said anything to me. I’m waiting for that call – again!”she said on The Graham Norton Show.

Long-running host Tess Daly and co-host Claudia Winkleman are likely to return to host the show for series 18, while Zoe Ball and Rylan Clark-Neal are also likely to be back on spin-off show Strictly: It Takes Two.

Who are the professionals for Strictly 2020?

Who won Strictly Come Dancing 2019?

The loose-hipped (and last-minute addition) Kelvin Fletcher samba’d his way to the top, with his professional partner Oti Mabuse winning the glitterball trophy for the very first time. Could she replicate her success for 2020?

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One in Autumn.