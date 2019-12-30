Ready Steady Cook promises to be “one of the most sustainable food shows on TV”

Ready Steady Cook is making a return to BBC One in the new year – and the BBC has promised that the new version will be “one of the most sustainable food shows on TV.”

Having first hit our screens in 1994, Ready Steady Cook was previously hosted by Fern Britton and then celebrity chef Ainsley Harriott. But a decade after it came to an end, the BBC confirmed the daytime series would be back in 2020.

The show, which will this time be fronted by Rylan Clark-Neal, will promote sustainability in a number of ways including replacing plastic bags with reusable jute totes, presenting ingredients on screen in a “responsible way” and by using separate colour coded waste bins both on set and backstage.

Other measures taken to ensure a more environmentally friendly approach include the donation of unused fruit and veg and non-perishable items to a local food bank, sourcing ingredients from local suppliers as much as possible favouring Fair Trade items over others, and favouring seasonal products to avoid excessive food miles.

The show has also pledged to reflect contemporary food themes mirroring the changes in food and British cooking over the past decade.

Clark-Neal said, “One of the biggest sustainability issues we face is from food and packaging waste, so Ready Steady Cook is being brought bang up to date to play its part in tackling this.

“It’s going to be good bye plastic bags and hello jute totes when we hit screens in the New Year. I can’t wait to get stuck in!”

Meanwhile, Cat Lawson, executive producer at Remarkable TV added, “The world has changed a lot since Ready Steady Cook was on air last, and it’s more important than ever to source sustainable and ethically produced food.

“As such Ready Steady Cook will be favouring local suppliers and seasonal products, avoiding single use plastic and food waste as much as possible.”