Netflix’s You star Victoria Pedretti speaks out about shocking season 2 twist

One of the stars of the second series of hit Netflix thriller You has spoken out about the season’s twist ending – revealing it was not how she expected the drama to pan out.

The finale exposed the darker side of Victoria Pedretti’s character Love, but also ended with the revelation that she is pregnant – and Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) is the father.

The series saw Joe move from New York to Los Angeles, where he met Love. She quickly became the new object of his affection, as well as making the subtitles on season two unexpectedly hilarious:

And as the season progressed, it became clear that Joe was not the only killer – with Love (who is pregnant with Joe’s child) having slashed her au pair’s throat and also murdered investigative reporter Delilah.

And Pedretti told Entertainment Weekly that she was just as shocked as many viewers when she first read the script.

“I would hear things back and forth about who killed whom.

“But once I read that, it was not how I saw it panning out, especially the pregnancy and the way that plays into motivating her killing is really shocking.

“Even though it’s her name, she has a warped sense of what love is.”

And Badgley was also left surprised by the twist at the end of the tale, declaring that he was “crestfallen” by the ending and that he had been hoping for a more positive resolution.

He said, “With this one, it was actually a bit of a reveal for me. When I found out where it was headed, I was kind of crestfallen because, just selfishly, I wanted there to be a more positive resolution.

“But just like Beck dying in the first season, I realised that this was the most accurate, the most reflective of reality, the most responsible to be like, ‘No, Joe doesn’t get to have that’.”

You season 2 is available to stream on Netflix