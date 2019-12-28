Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. When is The Great Festive Bake Off on TV? Who stars in it? What is the theme?

When is The Great Festive Bake Off on TV? Who stars in it? What is the theme?

Catch yerselves on - it’s a special Derry Girls edition of Bake Off!

l-r:- Orla (Louise Harland), Clare (Nicola Coughlan), Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), James (Dylan Llewellyn) and Michelle (Jamie-Lee O⿿Donnell)

We may have a little while until the normal version of The Great British Bake Off is back on Channel 4 (for how to apply, click here) – but for now, we’ve got two festive specials to get us in the Christmas mood.

Advertisement

While one sees a selection of well-loved former bakers return to the tent, the cast of Derry Girls will also be serving up cakes and craic in a bid to impress Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood in the New Year.

Here’s all you need to know about the second helping of The Great Festive Bake Off…

When is The Great Festive Bake Off on TV?

The second batch of bakers and how they fare in the tent of dreams will be unveiled on New Year’s Day on Channel 4 at 7.40pm.

Who stars in The Great Festive Bake Off?

Derry Girls cast, BAFTA (Getty)

This time, the main cast of Derry Girls will be hoping to impress.

Saoirse-Monica Jackson (Erin Quinn), Nicola Coughlan (Clare Devlin), Jamie-Lee O’Donnell (Michelle Mallon), Dylan Llewellyn (James Maguire) and Siobhan McSweeney (Sister Michael) will be facing off against Paul and Prue.

The London Community Gospel Choir will also be making an appearance to help us sing our way into the New Year.

Coughlan announced the news on her Twitter page.

Hopefully, they won’t turn the tent to ashes…

What is the theme of The Great Festive Bake Off?

Unsurprisingly, the theme of The Great Festive Bake Off is New Year-inspired bakes, as our five compete for the coveted title of Star Baker.

Who is hosting The Great Festive Bake Off?

Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig will be reprising their roles as presenters/jesters/comforters for this New Year’s edition.

Advertisement

The Great Festive Bake Off airs on New Year’s Day on Channel 4

Tags

All about The Great British Bake Off

l-r:- Orla (Louise Harland), Clare (Nicola Coughlan), Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), James (Dylan Llewellyn) and Michelle (Jamie-Lee O⿿Donnell)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Netflix

Find your favourite The best TV series to watch on Netflix right now

how to get away with murder

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

Mackenzie Crook, India Brown and Thierry Wickens in Worzel Gummidge

What’s on TV this Christmas 2019?

Ghosts

When is BBC sitcom Ghosts back for series 2?