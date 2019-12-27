Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. The Masked Singer – Which celebrity is behind the mask? Theories and clues revealed

The Masked Singer – Which celebrity is behind the mask? Theories and clues revealed

Who could be hiding behind these elaborate costumes?

This image is strictly embargoed until 00.01 Friday 27th December 2019 From Bandicoot TV The Masked Singer on ITV Pictured: Unicorn, Chameleon, Duck, Hedgehog, Queen Bee and Butterfly. This photograph is (C) ITV/Bandicoot TV and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

It’s by far one of the strangest and zaniest shows on television; The Masked Singer has finally landed for UK audiences.

Advertisement

For those of you not familiar with the premise, The Masked Singer sees 12 celebrities take on elaborate and bewildering nature-themed disguises and belt out a number of classics while our panel has to figure out who is behind the mask.

We’ve looked at the clues and the evidence, and we’re going to try and guess along with the panel about who is behind the mask.

Who is Queen Bee?

Queen Bee The Masked Singer ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Check back at RadioTimes.com for the latest theories.

Who is Duck?

Masked Singer Duck ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Check back at RadioTimes.com for the latest theories.

Who is Unicorn?

Unicorn The Masked Singer ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Check back at RadioTimes.com for the latest theories.

Who is Butterfly?

Butterfly, the Masked Singer ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Check back at RadioTimes.com for the latest theories.

Who is Chameleon?

Chameleon The Masked Singer ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Check back at RadioTimes.com for the latest theories.

Who is Hedgehog?

Hedgehog ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Check back at RadioTimes.com for the latest theories.

Who is Daisy?

Daisy The Masked Singer ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Check back at RadioTimes.com for the latest theories.

Who is Fox?

Fox The Masked Singer ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Check back at RadioTimes.com for the latest theories.

Who is Monster?

Monster The Masked Singer ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Check back at RadioTimes.com for the latest theories.

Who is Octopus?

Octopus The Masked Singer ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Check back at RadioTimes.com for the latest theories.

Who is Pharaoh?

Pharaoh Masked Singer ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Check back at RadioTimes.com for the latest theories.

Who is Tree?

Tree The Masked Singer ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Check back at RadioTimes.com for the latest theories.

Advertisement

The Masked Singer launches Saturday 4th and Sunday 5th January on ITV

Tags

All about The Masked Singer

This image is strictly embargoed until 00.01 Friday 27th December 2019 From Bandicoot TV The Masked Singer on ITV Pictured: Unicorn, Chameleon, Duck, Hedgehog, Queen Bee and Butterfly. This photograph is (C) ITV/Bandicoot TV and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Dannii Minogue

Dannii Minogue on The Masked Singer: ‘It’s a great antidote to the scary world’

Masked Singer Duck ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

When is The Masked Singer on TV? Judges, host and celebrity theories

The Jonathan Ross Show

ITV responds to claims The Jonathan Ross Show will be axed

Michael Barrymore (ITV)

Michael Barrymore forced to quit Dancing On Ice