Five acts to look out for as The Greatest Dancer returns for series 2

After unearthing real talent with series one winner Ellie Ferguson, The Greatest Dancer is back for a second series – promising more dance talent than ever before.

Advertisement

The first episode of the new series, which sees Todrick Hall make his debut as dance captain, sees some truly amazing performances spanning across all genres of dance.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Here’s our pick of our favourites ahead of episode one…

Ross and Travis

Dance style: Street

With their energetic and somewhat comic routine, could this cheeky twosome wow the audience and make the mirror open?

Miss J

Dance style: Street

Brimming with confidence, Miss J goes all out to impress the dance captains with her surprising performance. But will the audience be compelled to vote?

Lily and Joseph

Dance style: Contemporary

Best friends Lily and Joseph’s emotional dances has some of our dance captains in tears – but is that enough for the audience to vote?

Dinkie Flowers

Dance style: Tap

At 98, dance teacher Dinkie Flowers is the oldest competitor to try her luck in front of the mirror – will her surprisingly limber routine win over the crowd?

Harrison

Dance style: Contemporary

Creepy clown act Harrison has the audience on the edge of their seats with his terrifying routine, but will he receives enough votes?

Advertisement

The Greatest Dancer returns 4th January 2020 on BBC One