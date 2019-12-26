When is You season 3 on Netflix? What will happen and who is in the cast?

Get obsessed all over again with You, the surprise breakout hit based on the novels by Caroline Kepnes. With a second season about to drop on Netflix, we’ve stalked all the information we could on season three…

Advertisement

When is You season 3 on Netflix?

Expect season 3 of You a year or so after the second season – so late 2020 or early 2021.

What will happen in You season 3?

You follows bookstore manager Joe Goldberg, who falls for aspiring writer Beck and quickly develops a dangerous obsession with her.

Both seasons one and two were based on novels written by Caroline Kepnes, but season 3 will have to move past the source material and forge their own story.

**WARNING: contains spoilers for You season two and Hidden Bodies**

Caroline Kepnes’s second novel Hidden Bodies ends with Joe being accepted for his crimes by pregnant girlfriend Love, before being sent to prison. Given that season 2 is said to be quite different from Hidden Bodies the show may well not go down this route, but could mean season 3 could cover Joe’s time in prison, possible release and surely another poor victim to obsess over.

Alternatively, the show looks to depart from the books and focus more on the return of Joe’s ex-girlfriend Candace as Joe looks to come to terms with what he did.

Advertisement

Who is in the cast of You season 3?

Gossip Girl’s Penn Badgley will star as lovesick serial killer Joe Goldberg, with Victoria Pedretti (The Haunting of Hill House) also a likely return as the supportive Love Quinn. Ambyr Childers could also make a comeback as Joe’s troubled ex-girlfriend Candace.