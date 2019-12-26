When is Mrs Brown’s Boys on TV this Christmas?

Joining the likes of Strictly Come Dancing and Doctor Who, one of the more recent additions to the BBC’s Christmas special pantheon is Mrs Brown’s Boys.

The long-running comedy series, which stars Brendan O’Carroll as the Irish mammy Agnes Brown, is a big ratings performer with roughly seven million people watching last year’s festive specials.

Here’s everything we know about what’s in store this time around…

When is the Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas special on TV?

CONFIRMED: the Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas Special airs at 10.30pm on Wednesday 25th December on BBC One.

The Mrs Brown’s Boys New Year Special airs at 10.30pm on Wednesday 1st January on BBC One.

The titles of the two new episodes have been revealed by the BBC as A Wonderful Mammy and Orange Is The New Mammy.

Will there be another full series of Mrs Brown’s Boys?

Sadly for fans, there hasn’t been a full series of Mrs Brown’s Boys since the third outing aired way back in 2013. Since then, the series has kept going in the forms of the 2014 movie, numerous seasonal specials and a touring musical.

The BBC have commissioned festive episodes of the sitcom through to 2020, but after that it’s unclear where Mammy will go next.

If the show were to be cancelled outright, star Brendan O’Carroll knows exactly what would happen in the final episode.

He said in an interview with The Daily Star: “We are booked to do Christmas specials for the BBC until 2020 but if they go, ‘We are going to drop you as we don’t think it’s strong enough’ then I’d kill Agnes off.

“Our final episode would be the funniest show I’ve ever written for the first 24 minutes. Then the last four minutes would break your f**king heart.”