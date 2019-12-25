Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special 2019: what are the songs and dances?

They’re going to have a (snow) ball. Strictly Come Dancing will have six of its most well-loved stars return for a one-off Christmas special.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will return to host the special, which will air on BBC One on Christmas Day. Singer Liam Payne will also be crooning his way through a festive single.

And it just wouldn’t feel like Strictly without a few familiar faces on the judging panel. Series stalwarts Bruno Tonioli and Craig Revel Horwood will be on the panel, along with Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas as Head Judge.

Here are all the songs and dances the festive special has in store…

Debbie McGee and Kevin Clifton – Quickstep to ‘Jingle Bells’

Chizzy Akudolu and Graziano Di Prima – Cha Cha to ‘Get the Party Started’ by P!nk

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Márquez – The Jive to ‘I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus’ by The Jackson 5

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell – Street Commercial to ‘Sleigh Ride’ by The Ronettes

Mark Wright and Janette Manrara – Salsa to ‘Christmas Wrapping’ by The Waitresses

Richard Arnold and Luba Mushtuk – Foxtrot to ‘You’re a Mean One, Mr Grinch’ by Albert Hague

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special will air at 4:40pm on Christmas Day on BBC One