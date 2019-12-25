Who are the couples on the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special?

We may have now crowned Kelvin Fletcher the winner of Strictly Come Dancing 2019, but we still have another festive helping of Strictly to get excited about.

Some of our favourite Strictly stars over the last few years are returning for one final go on the floor in a bid to win the coveted Silver Star trophy.

But what Strictly stars are we welcoming back for this year’s Christmas special?

Here’s who’s braving the judges’ critique once more…

Strictly series: Finalist, 2017

Dancing: Quickstep to Michael Buble’s Jingle Bells

Strictly series: Finalist, 2018

Dancing: Street Commercial to Sleigh Ride by District 78.

Strictly series: First out, 2017

Dancing: Cha Cha to Get The Party Started by Shirley Bassey

Strictly series: Finalist, 2014

Dancing: Salsa to Christmas Wrapping by The Waitresses

Strictly series: Finalist, 2017

Dancing: Jive to I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus by The Jackson 5

Strictly series: Eliminated week 7, 2012

Dancing: Foxtrot to You’re A Mean One, Mr Grinch by Sabrina Carpenter

Strictly Come Dancing’s Christmas Special airs on Christmas Day at 4:40pm on BBC One