Who are the couples on the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special?
Here’s who is taking to the floor on Christmas Day…
We may have now crowned Kelvin Fletcher the winner of Strictly Come Dancing 2019, but we still have another festive helping of Strictly to get excited about.
Some of our favourite Strictly stars over the last few years are returning for one final go on the floor in a bid to win the coveted Silver Star trophy.
But what Strictly stars are we welcoming back for this year’s Christmas special?
Here’s who’s braving the judges’ critique once more…
Debbie McGee and Kevin Clifton
Strictly series: Finalist, 2017
Dancing: Quickstep to Michael Buble’s Jingle Bells
Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell
Strictly series: Finalist, 2018
Dancing: Street Commercial to Sleigh Ride by District 78.
Chizzy Akudolu and Graziano Di Prima
Strictly series: First out, 2017
Dancing: Cha Cha to Get The Party Started by Shirley Bassey
Mark Wright and Janette Manrara
Strictly series: Finalist, 2014
Dancing: Salsa to Christmas Wrapping by The Waitresses
Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez
Strictly series: Finalist, 2017
Dancing: Jive to I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus by The Jackson 5
Richard Arnold and Luba Mushtuk
Strictly series: Eliminated week 7, 2012
Dancing: Foxtrot to You’re A Mean One, Mr Grinch by Sabrina Carpenter
Strictly Come Dancing’s Christmas Special airs on Christmas Day at 4:40pm on BBC One