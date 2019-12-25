Miranda: My Such Fun Celebration is coming to BBC One – here’s everything you need to know

Miranda fans are invited to join the party for “such fun” this Christmas with an incredibly special one-off entertainment show.

In celebration of the hit sitcom’s 10 year anniversary, the BBC hosted an unscripted “hour of pure unadulterated fun” at The London Palladium in November which will air on BBC One this Christmas.

“What happened with my sitcom and comedy alter-ego over the last 10 years has been unexpected to say the least, so it’s very moving for me to have the chance to celebrate and thank my cast and the fans from The Palladium stage,” Hart said of the shindig. “We are hoping to put together a what I call such fun hour of television for them all.”

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is it on?

Miranda: My Such Fun Celebration is on BBC One, 5:45pm on New Year’s Day.

Hart, who plays the titular character, gave fans a teaser on Instagram shortly after filming, writing: “The honour of standing on the @thelondonpalladium – a little mark with your name on that hallowed stage will always be special but ever more so when recording an anniversary of your own sitcom. Never imagined the sitcom would become so loved (hello to those in the Miranda family!) and never thought I would stand on a stage I watched so much when younger.

“The combination made for a special night. Thanks to all involved.”

Who will star in it?

Although the full-cast is yet to be confirmed, the BBC has promised that the show will feature “a host of treats and surprises as the cast reunite to look back over a decade of such fun, friendship, romance and everything that made millions of fans connect with this unique and very special sitcom”.

We’re hoping to see Sarah Hadland (Stevie Sutton, Miranda’s best friend), Tom Ellis (Gary Preston, Miranda’s heart throb turned husband), Patricia Hodge (Penny, Miranda’s pushy mother) and Sally Philips (Tilly).

What is Miranda?

Miranda galloped onto our screens a decade ago – bringing with her humour, failure and a bunch of fantastic friends. Miranda joint-owns a joke shop with her best friend Stevie, avoids conflict with her overbearing mother, and absolutely adores Gary Preston.

What happened in the last Miranda episode?

The captivating comedy kicked off on the 9th November 2009 and graced our screens for three series. The show was followed by two Christmas specials, the last of which aired on New Year’s Day in 2015. Some 7 million viewers tuned in to watch Miranda walk down the aisle with long-term sweetheart Gary.